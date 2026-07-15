Vodafone Idea Cheapest 84 Day Pack with 4G Data

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has a prepaid pack which the value or budget consumers will appreciate. The telco has one of the widest portfolios of prepaid plans in India. With 4G expansion, these plans become more useful for the consumers. One of the most sought after prepaid plans in the country is the one with 84 days of service validity. Now there are many variants of this plan offered by all the telcos. There are plans which bundle a lot of data, even 5G data, and then there are plans that come with OTT (over-the-top) benefits as well.

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Today, we will look at one such plan from Vodafone Idea. The plan we are talking about costs Rs 548. This is a plan that is both affordable, and also bundles 4G data for the consumers. It can be a perfect fit for someone trying to keep their SIM card active, but is also great for people who want small amount of data for basic usage with their prepaid plan. Let’s take a look at the plan in detail now.

Vodafone Idea Rs 548 Prepaid Plan in India: Benefits

Vodafone Idea Rs 548 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 1000 SMS, and 7GB of data. The prepaid plan comes with 84 days of service validity. The Vi Movies & TV app access is also given to the user. Post the consumption of fair usage policy (FUP) data usage, the speed drops to 64 Kbps.

This is one of the cheapest 84 days service validity prepaid plans available in India. If you want to recharge with it, just go to the mobile app of Vodafone Idea or to the official website and log-in with your Vi phone number. Just search for this plan, or any other plan of your liking, select it, and pay for it.