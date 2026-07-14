India is one of the world’s largest telecommunications markets. However, Indian operators have traditionally relied heavily on international vendors for radio and core network equipment.

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Key Highlights BSNL’s provisional Q1 FY27 revenue from operations grew to Rs 4,418 crore, while ARPU improved from Rs 100 to Rs 102.7.

Enterprise Business, Consumer Mobility and Consumer Fixed Access collectively supported BSNL’s improving performance.

Circle Heads from six regions were recognised as BSNL takes India’s indigenous 4G technology to national scale.

BSNL’s indigenous 4G rollout is changing that equation.

The rollout is being implemented through a TCS-led consortium, combining C-DOT’s core network technology with radio access equipment from Tejas Networks. Its importance extends beyond BSNL expanding 4G nationally. It gives India an opportunity to demonstrate that a domestic telecom stack can support a nationwide commercial mobile network.

BSNL’s provisional performance for the first quarter of FY27 now adds a commercial dimension to that technology story.

Revenue Growth Provides an Early Signal



BSNL provisionally reported around 10 percent year-on-year growth in revenue from operations to Rs 4,418 crore during Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 4,017 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s average revenue per user increased from Rs 100 to Rs 102.7, according to Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. He said BSNL’s final Q1 FY27 numbers were expected to be released in about a week.

According to the government’s review, BSNL was poised to record double-digit growth in operating revenue, or revenue from services, based on provisional figures. This represents revenue generated from business operations and excludes other income.

The improvement was supported by BSNL’s three core business verticals. Enterprise Business revenue increased provisionally by around 19 percent. According to figures shared by the minister, it reached Rs 1,745 crore, compared with Rs 1,463 crore a year earlier.