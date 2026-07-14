India is one of the world’s largest telecommunications markets. However, Indian operators have traditionally relied heavily on international vendors for radio and core network equipment.
BSNL’s indigenous 4G rollout is changing that equation.
The rollout is being implemented through a TCS-led consortium, combining C-DOT’s core network technology with radio access equipment from Tejas Networks. Its importance extends beyond BSNL expanding 4G nationally. It gives India an opportunity to demonstrate that a domestic telecom stack can support a nationwide commercial mobile network.
BSNL’s provisional performance for the first quarter of FY27 now adds a commercial dimension to that technology story.
The company’s average revenue per user increased from Rs 100 to Rs 102.7, according to Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. He said BSNL’s final Q1 FY27 numbers were expected to be released in about a week.
The improvement was supported by BSNL’s three core business verticals. Enterprise Business revenue increased provisionally by around 19 percent. According to figures shared by the minister, it reached Rs 1,745 crore, compared with Rs 1,463 crore a year earlier.
Consumer Mobility, which includes mobile services, grew provisionally by 8 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,724 crore. Consumer Fixed Access largely maintained stable revenue, while its subscriber base recorded marginal positive growth.
Together, these early figures indicate that BSNL’s indigenous network journey is beginning to gain commercial momentum as its modernisation continues.
Growth Is Coming From Across BSNL
The official review shows that BSNL’s progress is coming from different parts of the organisation rather than one business or circle alone. Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Assam delivered strong results in Enterprise Business. In Consumer Mobility, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand significantly exceeded their quarterly targets.
Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, UP West and Karnataka were identified as strong performers in Consumer Fixed Access. The review also recognised the Circle Heads of Punjab, Haryana, Kerala, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Odisha for delivering exceptional results during Q1 FY27.
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Each Circle Chief General Manager was invited to share the initiatives and best practices behind the performance so that successful approaches could be replicated across BSNL. Scindia said this knowledge-sharing could help create a culture of excellence and collaborative learning.
The recognition shows that BSNL’s progress is being driven not only by government investment and indigenous technology, but also by its people working across the country.
Taking Indigenous Technology to National Scale
India’s indigenous 4G programme represents an important technological achievement. Developing the stack created the foundation, while BSNL’s nationwide deployment is taking that capability into everyday commercial use a telecom network must operate continuously across cities, villages, highways, border regions and difficult terrain. It must manage changing traffic levels, support large numbers of users and deliver voice and data services across widely varying conditions.
BSNL’s technology partners provide the core network, system integration and radio equipment, while the operator and its employees bring these capabilities together to deliver services at national scale.
The true value of this effort becomes visible when customers make calls, stream videos, complete digital payments and depend on BSNL for work, education and essential services.
Network Availability Supports Business Growth
Scindia said BSNL’s growth followed an improvement in network availability. The company has reviewed operational parameters, including the uptime of its base transceiver stations and optical line terminal equipment.
This focus matters because greater network availability can support higher usage, customer retention and revenue.
As availability improves, BSNL’s competitively priced plans can become more attractive to customers, encourage higher data consumption and strengthen its role as a regular mobile connection.
The official review made it clear that BSNL’s transformation combines financial growth with an emphasis on Quality of Service. The discussion covered network availability, customer experience and consistent service delivery across the country sustained improvements in these areas can support BSNL’s long-term growth and strengthen its position as India’s trusted telecom service provider.
Commercial Progress Strengthens Indigenous 4G
The value of a nationwide network is ultimately demonstrated through customer adoption, usage and sustainable business performance as its 4G network expands, BSNL has an opportunity to improve monetisation from its existing base. Its ARPU increase to Rs 102.7 indicates movement in that direction, with further opportunities available through higher 4G adoption, increased data consumption and greater regular usage.
Enterprise Business provides another important growth opportunity, as demonstrated by its provisional 19 percent increase. Mobility provides scale, Enterprise Business delivers stronger growth, and Consumer Fixed Access supports BSNL’s presence across homes and fixed connectivity the performance consequently suggests that BSNL’s progress is being supported by multiple parts of the business.
More Investment and 4G Sites Are Coming
The government allocated Rs 28,473 crore to BSNL for the current financial year the operator also has an additional order for 22,000 more 4G sites, with part of the purchase order already issued these additional sites can expand capacity, strengthen coverage and support BSNL’s next phase of customer and revenue growth.
The continuing capital expenditure is expected to support visible improvements in network experience and service availability. It can also help BSNL take the benefits of indigenous 4G technology to more customers across the country.
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Scindia described the performance as reassuring, he also said capital expenditure was proceeding as planned and expressed hope for more encouraging results in Q2 FY27.
India’s Technology Gains a National Reference
BSNL gives Indian telecom technology something smaller deployments cannot provide: operational experience at national scale. The network can show how equipment performs across different terrains, spectrum configurations and traffic conditions. Operational experience can help network teams and technology partners continue refining software, equipment and service delivery.
Reliable performance at national scale could eventually create opportunities for Indian telecom technology in international markets. A successful domestic reference can strengthen the credibility of Indian vendors when approaching countries looking for additional telecom technology choices.
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The latest provisional numbers provide an encouraging early signal revenue from Operations, Enterprise Business, Consumer Mobility and ARPU have all moved higher. The fixed-access subscriber base recorded marginal growth, while the Circle Heads of six circles were recognised for their Q1 performance.
If BSNL sustains this momentum, its achievement will extend beyond a corporate turnaround it can demonstrate what India’s indigenous technology, government support and BSNL’s people can deliver together at national scale.
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FAQs
How did BSNL perform in Q1 FY27?
BSNL provisionally reported around 10 percent year-on-year growth in revenue from operations to Rs 4,418 crore, compared with Rs 4,017 crore in Q1 FY26.
What was BSNL’s ARPU in Q1 FY27?
BSNL’s average revenue per user increased from Rs 100 to Rs 102.7, according to Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.
Which BSNL business recorded the highest growth?
Enterprise Business was the strongest growth engine, recording provisional growth of around 19 percent. Revenue reportedly increased to Rs 1,745 crore from Rs 1,463 crore a year earlier.
Who is providing the technology for BSNL’s indigenous 4G network?
The rollout is being implemented through a TCS-led consortium, combining C-DOT’s core network technology with radio access equipment from Tejas Networks.
How is BSNL expanding its 4G network?
BSNL has an additional order for 22,000 4G sites, with part of the purchase order already issued. These sites are expected to expand capacity and strengthen coverage.