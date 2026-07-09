BSNL Launches Rs 134166 Priced Satellite Phone in India

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited), a state-run Indian telecom operator, has launched a new satellite phone in India. This satellite phone is meant for commercial use. Satellite phones are not meant for public use without permission. Only after explicit permission from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) can users or organisations get access to a satellite phone.

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How would a satellite phone benefit consumers? Well, you can connect with a commuication network on the go, even in areas where terrestrial networks do not exist. You can do voice calls anywhere and get emergency support whenever needed. With the BSNL satellite phone, users get a long battery life as well for use.

This BSNL satellite phone is priced at Rs 1,34,166. This price is inclusive of taxes. To get more details about this satellite phone from BSNL, users can visit their neaest BSNL office. For more details, users can give a call at 9768866652. BSNL, in a post said, this is ideal for defence, maritime, disaster response, mining, remote operations, pilgrims, and adventure travel.

Satellite networks can reach in areas where mobile networks cannot. The satellite phone is rugged and durable. If you are looking for a satellite phone however, you can’t get it that easily in India. In fact, if you have one, and don’t have explicit authorisation for keeping and using it, you can land into serious legal troubles. The Indian government does not allow anyone to get access to a satellite phone just like that.

BSNL Expanding 4G Networks in India

BSNL has been working on rolling out 4G networks in India. The telco has launched close to 99,000 sites and commissioned them for offering 4G service to the users. The Indian government is also considering allowing BSNL to expand 4G by deploying more sites across the country. Stay tuned to TelecomTalk for more updates around this.