BSNL Plans 4G Rollout in 14 Villages in Sonbhadra

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator, is bringing 4G connectivity to the region of Sonbhadra. This is to ensure that civilians in the region can get access to reliable internet connectivity, and higher quality calls. Due to the rocky terrain, people in Sonbhadra have been deprived of 4G to most part. BSNL and the local administration wants to change that. Over 14 villages in Sonbhadra have been identified to get 4G from the state-run telecom company.

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People in this area have often had to walk up or trek to higher elevations for receiving or making calls. This has not only hampered their growth, but has also affected timely healthcare services, education, and government welfare schemes.

What are the 14 Village Names where BSNL Will Deploy 4G

Charchit Gaur, the district magistrate of Sonbhadra confirmed that there was a meeting held with BSNL, and the first phase of the rollout will target 14 villages. These 14 villages include the following: Nagwa, Darma, Madkuri and Sandsot (Robertsganj Tehsil); Dholo, Sapahi, Amilipokhar, Murtiya and Devgarh (Ghorawal Tehsil), and Duma, Jaurahi, Ganghar, Shishva and Patkhirna (Dudhi Tehsil).

The installation work for the 4G network will soon start in these villages. The administration has already drafted a second phase to expand coverage faster in this region. The additional villages where BSNL 4G will come to are Dudhi tehsil (Sodho, Bichchhi, Kota, and Jorkahu), and six in obra tehsil (Pakri, Jhariya, Kandhaura, Bharmahori, Kanehra, and Bairpur).

Gaur said, “A meeting was held with BSNL officials to identify network-deprived areas and prioritise the provision of mobile connectivity. They have been instructed to install the mobile towers.”