BSNL Rs 199 Postpaid Plan is Cheapest in India

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operaor, has the cheapest postpaid mobile plan in India. Postpaid subscribers are loyal, and they contribute to the average revenue per user (ARPU) growth. On average, the private telecom operators offer their postpaid mobile plans at an entry-point of Rs 400. But BSNL, is actually offering it 50% cheaper, for Rs 200. The cheapest postpaid mobile plan offered by BSNL is priced at Rs 199 per month. This is a fixed monthly cost for the users. There is data rollover available as well. While the data is less, but given the price, consumers will not complain. Let’s take a look at the benefits of the Rs 199 postpaid plan from BSNL.

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Key Highlights BSNL Rs 199 postpaid mobile plan comes with unlimited voice calling.

There are no add-on family connections bundled with the plan.

The data allowance with the plan is 25GB.

BSNL Rs 199 Postpaid Mobile Plan

BSNL Rs 199 postpaid mobile plan comes with unlimited voice calling. There are no add-on family connections bundled with the plan. The data allowance with the plan is 25GB. There is a data rollover facility of 75GB. The data charges post the consumption of freebies is 1 paisa per MB. The unlimited voice calling is available for users 24 x 7, and there is an SMS allowance of 100 SMS/day.

There is no other telecom operator which offers a postpaid mobile plan at this range. For Rs 199 per month, users will get decent amount of data and other benefits. This is what most prepaid plans cost in the country today. For example, if you go with the Rs 199 plan from Airtel or Jio, you will still not get completely one month service validity, with this much data.