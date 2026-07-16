Airtel Africa IPO to Take Place in Second Half of 2026

Airtel is looking to list Airtel Africa publicly in the London market. The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Airtel Africa will be a historic moment in the Bharti group. Airtel Africa is one of the largest telecom entities in Africa. The African telecom giant has now started inviting additional investment banks to join the IPO syndicate so that things can move ahead faster, said a Financial Times report. Upon listing, Airtel could be valued at close to $10 billion USD. The company plans to raise approximately $1.5 billion through the public markets.

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Airtel Africa had been considering London as the home market for listing for some time. Now, it has been confirmed as per the report. It would be a major IPO in the Bharti Group. The company is also looking to spin-off its mobile money business. It is growing super fast and will generate a lot of value for the company in the future.

Airtel Africa now serves more than 54 million customers across the 14 markets in African continent. The telco generated a revenue of $1.35 billion USD in FY26. For the African telecom companies, mobile money has become one of the fast growing segments. For Airtel Africa, the focus would definitely be at taking advantage of the digital boom that is going to take place in Africa as networks reach more areas of the society.

Airtel Africa won’t be the only major telecom entity that will be going for an IPO later in the short-term. Even Jio Platforms, the parent company of Reliance Jio is expected to list independently before the end of FY27 (March 31, 2027). Bharti Group is streamlining control over Airtel Africa and has recently acquired additional stake in Airtel Africa. This will help in getting more control over the decision and moving fast. Stay tuned to TelecomTalk for more updates around the IPO of Airtel Africa.