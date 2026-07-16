Tariff Hike 2026: Airtel Removes Rs 549 Individual Postpaid Plan; Rs 699 Plan Becomes the Next Option

Indian telecom operator Airtel has removed its Rs 549 Individual postpaid plan, leaving the Rs 449 plan as the entry-level Individual postpaid option, while the Rs 699 plan has become the next available option. This effectively shifts customers toward higher-value plans. Although there has been no official announcement from the company, as of this writing, the Rs 549 postpaid plan is no longer available on Airtel’s website or through the Airtel Thanks app. Therefore, customers looking to opt for an Airtel postpaid connection now have the Rs 449 per month (+ GST) Individual plan as the entry-level option, while the Rs 699 per month (+ GST) Family plan, which includes one primary and one add-on SIM connection, is the next available choice. So, what do these plans offer?

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Airtel Individual Postpaid Rs 449/Month Plan

The entry-level Individual plan is priced at Rs 449 per month (+ GST). It includes unlimited 4G and 5G data, along with unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls. Additionally, users get 100 SMS per day and access to Fast Lane Technology with 5G slicing. The plan also includes lifestyle, digital, and security benefits such as Google One (100GB cloud storage) for 6 months, Airtel Xstream Play Premium for 3 months, Adobe Express Premium for 12 months, free Hello Tunes, and the Blue Ribbon Bag tracking service. Security features include fraud link blocking, spam protection, and OTP alerts.

Airtel Family Postpaid Plan for 2 – Rs 699/Month

The Family Plan for 2 costs Rs 699 per month (plus GST), which breaks down to Rs 350 per member. This plan covers 2 SIMs (1 primary + 1 add-on) and offers unlimited 4G and 5G data for all members, plus unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls.