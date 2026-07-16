Tariff Hike 2026: Airtel Removes Rs 549 Individual Postpaid Plan; Rs 699 Plan Becomes the Next Option

The entry-level Individual plan is priced at Rs 449 per month (+ GST). It includes unlimited 4G and 5G data, along with unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls. Additionally, users get 100 SMS per day and access to Fast Lane Technology with 5G slicing. The plan also includes lifestyle, digital, and security benefits such as Google One (100GB cloud storage) for 6 months, Airtel Xstream Play Premium for 3 months, Adobe Express Premium for 12 months, free Hello Tunes, and the Blue Ribbon Bag tracking service. Security features include fraud link blocking, spam protection, and OTP alerts.
The Family Plan for 2 costs Rs 699 per month (plus GST), which breaks down to Rs 350 per member. This plan covers 2 SIMs (1 primary + 1 add-on) and offers unlimited 4G and 5G data for all members, plus unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls.
Additional benefits include 100 SMS per day, Fast Lane Technology with 5G slicing, an Amazon Prime Mobile subscription for 6 months, Google One (100GB cloud storage) for 6 months, a JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 1 year, Airtel Xstream Play Premium for 3 months, and Adobe Express Premium for 12 months. Security and convenience features include fraud link blocking, spam protection, OTP alerts, free Hello Tunes, and the Blue Ribbon Bag tracking service.
Add-on Connections
Customers can add a maximum of nine add-on connections (including both free and paid add-ons, depending on the plan). Each paid add-on connection is priced at Rs 349 per month. Airtel also offers a data-only add-on for Rs 149 per month, which consumes data from the parent plan’s data quota.
Airtel Fast Lane Technology
According to Airtel, “these plans use an upgraded 5G network with advanced capabilities of slicing, marketed as Fast Lane Technology, which makes the network more efficient, for delivery of enhanced experience for postpaid customers.”
“5G Slicing benefit is available for customers on all our postpaid plans. Existing postpaid customers will start enjoying the benefit automatically. Customers for whom an upgrade is pending, will see a pending action showing in the ‘Settings’ section of their phones. Customers can benefit from Slicing technology on the 5G network on any 5G SA-enabled smartphone, with latest software upgrades. Customers can also check their phone readiness for this feature by logging on to the Airtel App,” Airtel says on its website.
Airtel 5G Slicing Benefit Available Across All Service Areas
According to Airtel, “5G Slicing benefit is available in all service areas where the 5G network and coverage is available. However, service quality may depend upon factors including but not limited to local/indoor coverage, handset limitations, software settings, third-party applications, or device malfunctions because of which we cannot guarantee uninterrupted connectivity, prevent temporary service outages, override force majeure events, or provide the same experience across all locations.”
The telecom operator further states, “In wireless networks, download/upload speed cannot be assured due to reasons beyond the control of mobile service providers. As per the test set up proposed in TRAI QoS Regulations, typical 10th percentile download/upload speed is 18 Mbps / 8 Mbps. This implies that 90 percent of our customers experience speeds higher than this speed.” Airtel adds that customers using its postpaid 5G slicing service can typically experience speeds up to two times faster.
Airtel Individual Plan – Rs 549/Month
What did the Rs 549 Individual plan offer?
The Rs 549 Individual plan, positioned as a step up from the entry-level offering, included unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited 4G and 5G data. Its key differentiator was a richer bundle of entertainment benefits, including a one-year JioHotstar Mobile subscription and a six-month Amazon Prime Mobile subscription. The plan also included Google One (100GB cloud storage), Adobe Express Premium for 12 months, Airtel Xstream Play Premium, free Hello Tunes, the Blue Ribbon Bag service, and security features such as spam protection and fraud safeguards.
Conclusion
With Airtel discontinuing the Rs 549 Individual postpaid plan, customers now have to choose between the entry-level Rs 449 Individual plan and the higher-value Rs 699 Family postpaid plan. The removal of the mid-tier Individual plan effectively nudges users toward either the more affordable entry-level option or the higher-priced Family plan.
Also in Airtel 2026 Series:
Airtel Postpaid Plans Now Offer Unlimited 4G and 5G Data Across India: March 2026 Edition
Airtel Enhancing Customer Value by Packing More into Existing Plans?
Airtel Launches Rs 200 OTT and Unlimited 5G Data Pack for Prepaid Users
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