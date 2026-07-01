Airtel Launches Rs 200 OTT and Unlimited 5G Data Pack for Prepaid Users

Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel has introduced a new Rs 200 prepaid add-on pack that offers 30GB of data valid for 28 days, along with entertainment benefits and unlimited 5G data. The pack is aimed at customers seeking additional data and access to premium OTT content.

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Airtel Introduces Rs 200 Prepaid Data Add-On

The add-on includes 30GB of high-speed data valid for 28 days. Airtel is also offering unlimited 5G data, which can be used over and above the plan’s data quota in 5G network areas only, according to the available plan details. Reliance Jio recently revamped its Rs 200 Mega Content Add-on into the OTT Pass, which includes access to 15 OTT apps, unlimited 5G data, and 30GB of data.

Also Read: Jio Revamps Rs 200 Mega Content Add-On as OTT Pass with 15 OTT Apps, Unlimited 5G and 30GB Data

JioHotstar Mobile Subscription Included

As part of the bundled benefits, subscribers will receive a 28-day JioHotstar Mobile subscription, valued at Rs 149, enabling access to live sports, movies, Hotstar Specials, and other entertainment content on mobile devices.

The pack also includes Airtel Xstream Play Premium for 28 days, providing access to over 18 OTT platforms, including Sony LIV, Lionsgate Play, Aha Premium, Chaupal, SunNXT, and more through the Airtel Xstream Play platform.

Data Charges After Quota Exhaustion

According to the plan details, data usage beyond the included 30GB quota will be charged at 50 paise per MB. The add-on appears to be designed as a supplementary recharge for prepaid users looking to increase their data allowance and expand their OTT streaming options with a single recharge.