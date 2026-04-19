Airtel 84-Day Prepaid Recharge Plans: Here’s What You Get in April 2026



Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel continues to offer a range of prepaid recharge plans with 84-day validity, catering to users seeking long-term value without frequent recharges. These plans bundle unlimited calling, data benefits, and access to digital services, making them a popular choice among prepaid subscribers across India. If you prefer these nearly three-month plans, check out the prepaid options offered by Airtel in April 2026.

Airtel Prepaid 84-Day Recharge Plans

1. Airtel Rs 469 Unlimited Plan

Plan Type: Voice-Only Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, along with 900 SMS

Validity: 84 days

Rewards: Adobe Express Premium (12 months, worth around Rs 4,000), Airtel Spam Alerts for incoming spam calls and SMS, and free Hellotunes (set one tune every 30 days at no cost)

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 5.58/day









2. Airtel Rs 548 Unlimited Plan

Plan Type: Voice-Centric Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, 900 SMS, and 7 GB of data. Post-quota data usage will be charged at 50p/MB.

Validity: 84 days

Rewards: Adobe Express Premium (12 months, worth around Rs 4,000), Airtel Spam Alerts, free Hellotunes (one every 30 days), and Airtel Xstream Play access to free content.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 6.52/day

3. Airtel Rs 899 Unlimited Plan

Plan Type: Per-Day Data Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, 100 SMS per day, and 1.5 GB of data per day. After the daily quota, speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps.

Validity: 84 days

Rewards: Adobe Express Premium (12 months), Airtel Spam Alerts, and free Hellotunes (one every 30 days)

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 10.70/day

4. Airtel Rs 929 Unlimited Plan

Plan Type: Per-Day Data Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, 100 SMS per day, and 1.5 GB of data per day. After the daily quota, speed is reduced to up to 16 Kbps.

Validity: 90 days

Rewards: Adobe Express Premium (12 months), Airtel Spam Alerts, free Hellotunes (set one tune every 30 days at no cost), and Airtel Xstream Play access to free content.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 10.32/day

5. Airtel Rs 979 Unlimited Plan

Plan Type: Per-Day Data Plan with Unlimited 5G and Entertainment

Core Benefits: Unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, 100 SMS per day, and 2 GB of data per day. Post-quota speed is up to 64 Kbps.

Validity: 84 days

Rewards: Adobe Express Premium (12 months), Airtel Spam Alerts, free Hellotunes (set one tune every 30 days at no cost), unlimited 5G data (in 5G areas), Airtel Xstream Play Premium (84 days), and a 12 GB data coupon with additional OTT benefits (Airtel Xstream Play Premium for 30 days with JioHotstar Mobile Subscription for 90 days) via the Airtel Thanks app

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 11.65/day

6. Airtel Rs 1029 Unlimited Plan

Plan Type: Per-Day Data Plan with Unlimited 5G

Core Benefits: Unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, 100 SMS per day, and 2 GB of data per day. Post-quota speed is up to 64 Kbps.

Validity: 84 days

Rewards: Adobe Express Premium (12 months), Airtel Spam Alerts, free Hellotunes (set one tune every 30 days at no cost), unlimited 5G data, and JioHotstar Mobile subscription (3 months)

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 12.25/day

7. Airtel Rs 1099 Unlimited Plan

Plan Type: Fully Unlimited Plan (4G + 5G), Fully Unlimited Pack

Core Benefits: Unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited 4G + 5G data (commercial usage policy applicable)

Validity: 84 days

Rewards: Adobe Express Premium (12 months), Airtel Spam Alerts for incoming calls and SMS, free Hellotunes (set one tune every 30 days at no cost), unlimited 4G and 5G data without daily limits, and JioHotstar Mobile subscription (3 months)

Effective Per Day Pricing: 13.08/day

Note: According to Airtel, the Rs 1099 plan is available in select circles, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh (East and West), Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, and Kolkata.

8. Airtel Rs 1199 Unlimited Plan

Plan Type: Per-Day Data Plan with Unlimited 5G

Core Benefits: Unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, 100 SMS per day, and 2.5 GB of data per day. Post-quota speed is up to 64 Kbps.

Validity: 84 days

Rewards: Adobe Express Premium (12 months), Airtel Spam Alerts, free Hellotunes (set one tune every 30 days at no cost), unlimited 5G data, Amazon Prime Lite (84 days), Airtel Xstream Play Premium (84 days), and Rs 195 worth data pack coupon with 12GB of data and Airtel Xstream Play Premium for 30 days with JioHotstar Mobile Subscription for 90 days.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 14.27/day

9. Airtel Rs 1729 Unlimited Plan

Plan Type: Per-Day Data Plan with Unlimited 5G and OTT Benefits

Core Benefits: Unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, 100 SMS per day, and 2 GB of data per day. Post-quota speed is up to 64 Kbps.

Validity: 84 days

Rewards: Adobe Express Premium (12 months), Airtel Spam Alerts, free Hellotunes (set one tune every 30 days at no cost), unlimited 5G data, Netflix Basic (84 days), Airtel Xstream Play Premium (84 days), ZEE5 Premium (84 days), and JioHotstar Mobile (3 months)

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 20.58/day

10. Airtel Rs 1798 Unlimited Plan

Plan Type: Per-Day Data Plan with Unlimited 5G

Core Benefits: Unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, 100 SMS per day, and 3 GB of data per day. Post-quota speed is up to 64 Kbps.

Validity: 84 days

Rewards: Adobe Express Premium (12 months), Airtel Spam Alerts, free Hellotunes (set one tune every 30 days at no cost), unlimited 5G data - Unlimited 5G Data is over and above the plan limit and can be used in 5G Network areas only, and Netflix Basic (84 days)

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 21.40/day

Additional Benefits and Digital Access

Across these plans, Airtel bundles access to its digital ecosystem, including AI tools, Adobe services, and entertainment platforms. These add-ons enhance overall value, positioning the plans beyond basic telecom services.

Choosing the Right Plan

Consumers can evaluate their daily data usage and service preferences before selecting a plan. With varying data limits and pricing tiers, Airtel’s 84-day recharge options are designed to meet the needs of both moderate and heavy users.

As of this writing, Airtel offers nine plans with 84-day validity and one plan with 90-day validity across its telecom circles.

Also in Airtel 2026 Series

Airtel Fully Unlimited Recharge Packs Are Here: What You Get in April 2026

Airtel’s Rs 399 Plan Offers Unlimited Data: Here’s What You Get

Airtel Postpaid Plans Now Offer Unlimited 4G and 5G Data Across India: March 2026 Edition