Vodafone Idea Faces Subscriber Losses in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Mumbai, Kerala and Other Circles

Vodafone Idea (Vi) added a net 53,257 wireless subscribers nationally—its third straight month of positive additions, if we go by the headline numbers, according to the latest April 2026 telecom subscription data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

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Key Highlights Vi records net subscriber gains for third consecutive month

Uttar Pradesh East, Gujarat, and Delhi drive growth

Losses persist in key telecom circles and metro markets

Airtel and Jio widen leadership gap in subscriber additions

Company highlights rural growth and 4G/5G expansion

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Where Vodafone Idea gained subscribers in April 2026

Vodafone Idea recorded subscriber growth in 10 service areas in April 2026. The net gains are as follows: Uttar Pradesh (East) led with an increase of 199,895 subscribers, followed by Gujarat with 170,343 and Delhi with 94,300. Smaller gains were observed in Bihar (+17,192), Odisha (+12,780), Punjab (+7,996), Assam (+4,488), Jammu and Kashmir (+4,399), Himachal Pradesh (+3,176), and the North East (+847).

Looking at the broader picture, the recovery was concentrated in a handful of circles. Uttar Pradesh East alone contributed nearly 3.75 times Vi’s total national net additions, effectively offsetting losses elsewhere. Gujarat and Delhi were the other major bright spots.

Where Vi lost wireless subscribers

Conversely, Vodafone Idea saw subscriber losses in 12 service areas. The most significant declines occurred in Madhya Pradesh (-101,704), Uttar Pradesh West (-73,356), and Rajasthan (-66,954). Further losses were recorded in West Bengal (-53,750), Maharashtra and Goa (-39,471), Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (-37,441), Kolkata (-24,659), Mumbai (-21,158), Kerala (-18,085), Tamil Nadu (-17,055), Haryana (-7,106), and Karnataka (-1,420).