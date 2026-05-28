Vodafone Idea Faces Subscriber Losses in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Mumbai, Kerala and Other Circles

Vodafone Idea (Vi) added a net 53,257 wireless subscribers nationally—its third straight month of positive additions, if we go by the headline numbers, according to the latest April 2026 telecom subscription data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).
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Key Highlights
Vi records net subscriber gains for third consecutive month
Uttar Pradesh East, Gujarat, and Delhi drive growth
Losses persist in key telecom circles and metro markets
Airtel and Jio widen leadership gap in subscriber additions
Company highlights rural growth and 4G/5G expansion
Where Vodafone Idea gained subscribers in April 2026
Vodafone Idea recorded subscriber growth in 10 service areas in April 2026. The net gains are as follows: Uttar Pradesh (East) led with an increase of 199,895 subscribers, followed by Gujarat with 170,343 and Delhi with 94,300. Smaller gains were observed in Bihar (+17,192), Odisha (+12,780), Punjab (+7,996), Assam (+4,488), Jammu and Kashmir (+4,399), Himachal Pradesh (+3,176), and the North East (+847).
Looking at the broader picture, the recovery was concentrated in a handful of circles. Uttar Pradesh East alone contributed nearly 3.75 times Vi’s total national net additions, effectively offsetting losses elsewhere. Gujarat and Delhi were the other major bright spots.
Where Vi lost wireless subscribers
Conversely, Vodafone Idea saw subscriber losses in 12 service areas. The most significant declines occurred in Madhya Pradesh (-101,704), Uttar Pradesh West (-73,356), and Rajasthan (-66,954). Further losses were recorded in West Bengal (-53,750), Maharashtra and Goa (-39,471), Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (-37,441), Kolkata (-24,659), Mumbai (-21,158), Kerala (-18,085), Tamil Nadu (-17,055), Haryana (-7,106), and Karnataka (-1,420).
Vi lost users in key revenue markets, including Mumbai, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa. These circles are critical because they contribute higher-paying urban subscribers and enterprise customers.
April 2026 marks another positive month for Vodafone Idea, but the recovery remains highly concentrated rather than nationwide.
Airtel and Jio continue widening the gap
Meanwhile, Airtel added around 3.14 million wireless subscribers, while Jio reported 2.94 million additions, compared with Vodafone Idea’s 53,257. Out of 22 circles, Vi gained subscribers in 10 and lost in 12.
Vi Shares an Update
However, in a statement on May 26, the company said that “Vi witnessed subscriber additions across nine circles, including Assam (added 4488), Bihar (added 17192), Delhi (added 94300), Gujarat (added 170343), HP (added 3176), J&K (added 4399), North East (added 847), Odisha (added 12780) and Punjab (7996). Vi also added 3,35,148 rural subscribers across the country in April.” This takes Vi’s rural subscriber base to 93,227,734.
Company highlights rural growth and 4G/5G expansion
“The continued subscriber additions are in line with Vi’s focus on attracting quality customers through sustained network investments and differentiated product offerings. During the Q4FY26 earnings call, while highlighting improvements in all key performance metrics CEO Abhijit Kishore noted ‘…Gains from the capex investments and network rollout are now clearly visible”.
“Vi CEO highlighted in the earnings call that the improving subscriber trend is closely linked to stronger 4G coverage and expanding 5G presence across markets.”
“In line with his comment, Vi reported a significant YoY increase of 2.5 Million 4G/5G subscribers to 128.9 million. Vi postpaid subscriber base also grew by 17.58 percent to 30.1 million in FY26, and today has the highest postpaid base in the industry.”