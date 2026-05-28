WhatsApp Plus, Facebook and Instagram Subscriptions Launched

Meta has launched new Plus subscriptions for all of its popular consumer products including WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram. Note that the Instagram Verified subscription is still there for the consumers. The Plus subscription is there for users of WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram now. The Instagram Plus subscription was already being tested in India as a few users reportedly shared that they got the option to purchase it for getting features such as checking who watched their stories how many times.

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Key Highlights Meta has launched new Plus subscription plans for WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram users globally.

WhatsApp Plus is priced at $2.99 per month, while Instagram Plus and Facebook Plus are each priced at $3.99 per month.

The Plus subscriptions offer extra features such as advanced profile customisation, enhanced story insights, super reactions, and other premium social features.

Instagram Plus had reportedly already been under testing in India before the official wider rollout announcement.

Meta is also reportedly preparing additional AI-focused subscription plans for Meta AI, including Meta One Plus and Meta One Premium.

WhatsApp Plus is also being rolled out for users in India in a phased manner. For now, the official communication from the company is that the subscriptions are live for international users. Here’s the cost.

WhatsApp Plus, Facebook Plus, and Instagram Plus Subscription Cost

Instagram Plus is priced at $3.99 per month and Facebook Plus is priced at $3.99 per month as well. WhatsApp Plus, on the other hand, is priced at $2.99 per month. Users with these subscriptions will be able to gain access to extra features such as profile customisation, additional story insights, super reactions, and more.

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