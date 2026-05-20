Antigravity 2.0 Gets Real in Competing with Claude Code and Codex

Google I/O 2026 just took place last night as per India’s time. During the event, Sundar Pichai took the stage to announce some pretty exciting updates from Google centered around AI (artificial intelligence). One of the huge updates was around Antigravity. Google’s Antigravity 2.0 is here, and this time, it is not just an IDE application. Google’s Antigravity 2.0 is now a standalone app, which is more like what Anthropic did with Claude Code and OpenAI did with Codex.

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Key Highlights Google I/O 2026 showcased major AI-focused announcements from Google led by Sundar Pichai.

Google introduced Antigravity 2.0 as a standalone AI coding application available on macOS, Linux, and Windows platforms.

Antigravity 2.0 now runs on Gemini 3.5 Flash, which Google claims outperforms Gemini 3.1 Pro on coding and agentic benchmarks.

The updated platform introduces a new agentic layer with asynchronous task execution, parallel subagents, and improved context management for developers.

Google also launched a new Antigravity CLI, developer SDK support, deeper Firebase and Android integrations, and new AI subscription plans starting at $20 per month.

Developers are drooling over Claude Code and Codex for months now. Thus, Antigravity 2.0 sounds like an exciting update for the users. It is now available for macOS, Linux, and Windows platforms. Further, the Antigravity 2.0 now runs on Gemini 3.5 Flash. What’s great here, if you don’t know is just good Gemini 3.5 Flash really is. Google said that Gemini 3.5 Flash beats Google’s own Gemini 3.1 Pro on coding and agentic benchmarks.

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