The era of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has changed everything. It has changed how small businesses work and improve efficiency, and it has also changed how big global companies like Salesforce operate. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff stopped hiring new software engineers in 2025. Benioff wanted to use AI as the efficiency gains are a lot better than hiring new employees for the same amount of money.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff said the company stopped hiring new software engineers in 2025 due to major productivity gains from AI.

Salesforce estimates it could spend more than $300 million on Anthropic tokens in 2026 for tools such as Claude Code and other AI services.

The company says most of the AI spending will go toward coding-related tasks to improve engineering efficiency and productivity.

Benioff stated that AI is not yet advanced enough to completely replace engineers, with over 15,000 Salesforce engineers currently working alongside AI tools.

Salesforce claims its AI platform, Agentforce, has already reached $800 million in annual recurring revenue, while the company has also become 30% more productive using AI.

Salesforce Led by Marc Benioff Plans to Spend Over $300 Million on Anthropic Tokes in 2026

According to Marc Benioff, Salesforce estimates that it would spend close to $300 million on Anthropic Tokes (for Claude Code, and more) in 2026. Speaking on the All-in podcast, Benioff said that productivity gains from AI, including coding agents and AI models are changing how engineers work rather than eliminating them.

Read More