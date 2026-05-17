Reliance Jio Rs 395 Plan Was Perfect for Medium Term Validity

Reliance Jio last hiked the tariffs for consumers in July 2024. Jio wasn’t the only one, Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) also moved their tariffs up. However, today, we will be talking about a plan from Jio which used to be one of the hottest recharges in 2024. We are talking about the Rs 395 plan from the telecom operator. The Rs 395 plan was meant for people who did not want a lot of data, but wanted service validity, with some basic data and a medium term service validity, all at a very reasonable cost. Before we talk further, let’s just directly take a look at the plan’s benefits.

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Reliance Jio Rs 395 Prepaid Plan Benefits (Now Removed)

Reliance Jio’s Rs 395 prepaid plan used to come with 84 days of service validity. Users got unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 6GB of high-speed 4G data. The service validity was good enough at the price range that millions of Indians used to recharge with this plan. This was also a perfect plan for Jio users who had two SIMs, so this affordable plan would fit well in the secondary SIM.

This plan was removed as a part of tariff hike implementation by Jio in July 2024. Since then, no such 84 days validity plan has been launched by the telco. We believe, Jio is unlikely to introduce such a service validity bundled prepaid plan for the consumers. This is because that would lower the average revenue per user (ARPU) of the telecom operator.