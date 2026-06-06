As we are in the middle of the year 2026, many OTT giants are planning out some big blockbuster releases for this week, focus expecially towards releasing the south indian hits.

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Key Highlights Zee5 is set to release blockbuster hits across Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Movies ranging from Patriot to KD: The Devil get a green light for OTT release.

The highest IMDb-rated movie, Valavaara, will be making its way to the screen on 5th June 2026.

Top 5 Blockbuster South Indian Movie Set to get an OTT Release this Week

If you are someone who enjoys dramas, political thrillers, or heartfelt family stories, we have got the list of top 5 all-new movies and shows that will be premiering soon on major OTTs like Zee5, SunNXT, and Amazon Prime Video.

1. Valavaara

Release Date: June 5, 2026

June 5, 2026 OTT Platform: Zee5

Zee5 Original Language: Tamil

Tamil IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

Valavaara is a movie that is among the highly rated movies IMDb movies in the list. Sutan Gowda’s directed movie revolves around a character named Kundeshi, a young boy belonging to a farming family, and his journey and struggles to find his lost cow.

Also Read: OTT Movies and TV Shows Recommendations on Netflix India for this Weekend

2. Carmeni Selvam

Release Date: June 3, 2026

June 3, 2026 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Original Language: Tamil

Tamil IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Moving to Tollywood, we have Carmeni Selvam, which is set to make its way to TV screens on Amazon Prime Video. The movie casts prominent faces like Samuthirakani, who is known for his acting in Dhanush’s VIP movie.

The family movie revolves around a character named Selvam, who is a hardworking driver, and his financial and personal challenges in building a taxi business that he has dreamt of.

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