Friday May 29 2026 OTT Releases: Check Here

If you are looking to watch OTT (over-the-top) movies and TV shows in the coming weekend (on Friday, May 28, 2026), then you have come to the right place. There are many exciting releases in store for the users across platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar and more. Some are old titles and some are new ones. You will, in fact, get to see an amazing new TV series coming to Apple TV+ as well. Let’s take a look at the movie and TV titles that are coming up.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights Apple TV+ is launching Star City, a new space-race drama series expanding the universe of For All Mankind from the Soviet perspective.

Netflix is releasing Rafa, a four-part documentary series on tennis legend Rafael Nadal starting May 29, 2026.

JioHotstar will stream Cousins and Kalyanams, a family drama centered around six cousins growing up in Kerala.

Netflix is also bringing Calabasas Confidential, an eight-episode reality series focused on friendships, rivalries, and relationships after college life.

The upcoming weekend lineup offers a mix of sports documentaries, family dramas, reality content, and historical sci-fi storytelling across major OTT platforms.

Star City – Apple TV+

Apple TV+ will be expanding on the world of For All Mankind with the arrival of Star City. This now reimagines the space race from the soviet perspective. It will try to bring the space drama from the history for the young audience to enjoy and relive. It will follow engineers, cosmonauts, and intelligence officials navigating through the political scenarios and pressures in an older era.

Read More