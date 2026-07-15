Jio Launches Rs 55 JioTV Pro Pack With Over 1,000 Live TV Channels and 10MB Data Benefit

Reliance Jio has introduced a new Rs 55 JioTV Pro Pack, offering subscribers access to more than 1,000 live TV channels for 30 days through the JioTV mobile application. Positioned as a cheap entertainment-focused recharge, the pack is aimed at users seeking access to premium television content without bundled voice or SMS benefits.

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Jio’s Affordable Pack for the Price of a Couple of Cups of Chai

“For the price of a couple of cups of chai, subscribers get access to a massive lineup spanning 16+ languages, including 150+ premium channels from some of the biggest names in broadcasting,” Jio said in a statement on July 8, 2026.

The new recharge provides 10MB of high-speed data, after which users can continue browsing at 64 Kbps. The pack is designed primarily for content consumption on the JioTV app and includes access to over 150 premium channels spanning 16+ languages. Subscribers can watch entertainment, movies, news, kids’ programming, lifestyle, and regional content from leading broadcasters.

150+ premium channels from leading broadcasters

According to Jio, the content lineup includes premium channels from JioStar, Sony Entertainment, Sun TV Network, Warner Bros. Discovery, and ETV. Popular channels such as Star Plus HD, Colors HD, Sony Entertainment Television HD, Sony SAB HD, Discovery, Animal Planet, Sun TV HD, KTV HD, and ETV channels are part of the offering. However, sports channels from JioStar and Sony are excluded from the pack.

The JioTV Pro Pack is available to both prepaid and postpaid Jio users with an active Jio connection. Users only need to recharge with the pack and log into the JioTV app using their Jio number to begin streaming, with no separate activation process required. Multiple recharges can also be queued, with each pack becoming active after the previous 30-day validity expires.