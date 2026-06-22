Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release for Netflix Also in India

In an interesting turn of events, Jio Studios has decided to give Netflix also the rights for Dhudrandhar 2 streaming online. What is worth noting is that Dhurandhar 2 is also available on JioHotstar. It was first released in JioHotstar for India on June 4, 2026 with a global premiere and then later made available for streaming at any point on the platform. However, if we focus on the global OTT release for Dhurandhar 2, it happened on May 14, 2026, on Netflix. Just for India, the release happened in June 2026.

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Dhurandhar 2 Raw and Undekha is the title of the movie on both JioHotstar and Netflix. This is because the movie is uncut for these platforms. We do not exactly know how many minutes or scenes have been added in the uncut version, but it isn’t a lot because the movie length remains almost the same. It could be possible that JioHotstar first wanted to capitalise on the demand for the movie streaming in India, and thus, gave Netflix the streaming rights almost three weeks later in India.

JioHotstar and Netflix Now have Both Dhurandhar 1 and Dhurandhar 2

Netflix and JioHotstar both have first and second parts of Dhurandhar now. The movie, starring Ranveer Singh, has become one of the most successful movie in the Indian history. If we just focused on the collections, Dhurandhar netted close to Rs 1900 crore, which is the second highest by any Indian movie after Dangal, which got viral in markets such as China due to Amir Khan’s popularity in the region. Dhurandhar 2 has crossed the records of Bahubali 2. Despite being almost four hours long, the movie has done the kind of business not many expected it to. Dhurandhar 2 is now available to stream online on both JioHotstar and Netflix. If you have the subscription, you can also download the movie on your phone or tablet to watch it offline when travelling or just chilling at home.