Nothing Phone 4b Launch Confirmed for India

Nothing India will soon launch a new smartphone called Nothing Phone 4b. This continues with the naming series of the company, which earlier saw a devices such as Nothing Phone 4a. So what will be new about Nothing Phone 4b? The design? Potentially yes. Nothing has hinted at the new design of the phone on a social media post on X (formerly Twitter). In the post, there are no clear specifications mentioned nor the launch timeline. But we do know that the phone is now coming to India.

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Nothing has been building up the excitement that a new product is launching soon in India. Now we know that it will be the Nothing Phone 4b. The microsite for the product is already live on Flipkart and its availability thus is also confirmed that it will be through Flipkart. What is interesting is that the phone appears to have a single camera cutout at the back. This could be to lower the costs of the phone and keep expanding market share in India with more affordable offerings via the brand.

The device will likely come with a flat design all around. The Nothing Phone 4b renders are not out yet. What is interesting is that Nothing has decided not to launch any more new phones under the CMF brand for this year. There will also be no new flagship phones from the company. So most of the major exciting launches from Nothing are now pushed into 2027.

Nothing Phone 4 Launch

Still a new brand, Nothing is doing plenty of new things in the market to make it stand apart from the others. The Nothing Phone 4a series, which includes the Phone 4a and the Phone 4a Pro are still available in India at they sell at the price range of Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000. Nothin Phone 4 is expected to come in 2027, as the best flagship the company has ever made.