Highlights
- Nothing teases a new “B-Series” product lineup for India.
- Previous rumors and leaks hint at a new B series smartphone launch.
- Nothing has confirmed any launch date. But the new B series product will be placed right below the existing A series.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
Nothing might be gearing up to launch a new smartphone, and it’s not going to be among the newer flagships or the A series, but infact the London-based maker is starting up a new “B series” lineup, possibly a new budget phone in India. Carl Pei’s Nothing has officially disclosed that a new B series lineup is coming and released a teaser video confirming it as well.
Key Highlights
- Nothing Teases a new “B Series” Product, possibly Nothing Phone 4b set to launch soon.
- As per the rumors, Nothing will go for a mid-range phone selling for a sweet spot between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000
- Nothing has yet to confirm the specification and features.
Nothing Teases Its New B Series Products – Hinting a New Affordable Smartphone Lineup
In today’s date, nothing is known for its top-tier flagship models and A series models, which come under the mid-range flagship segment. The teaser video shows a glimpse of how the letter “a” transforms into the letter “b,” possibly hinting that it will be a completely different lineup of smartphones, possibly the B series Nothing phones, which will be priced below the A series phones.
Also Read: Nothing Launches Essential Voice: What You Need to Know
Based on these leaks, the new B series will be Nothing’s new affordable range of smartphones, which will be possibly priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000 in India.
This new teaser also hints at why Nothing’s sub-brand, CMF, which is known for its budget lineup, transferred its existing smartphone developments to Nothing and decided not to launch any new smartphones this year, possibly leaving space for Nothing to launch its own budget-friendly lineup.