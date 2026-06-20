Jio IPO Size Confirmed: Listing Timeline

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, will soon be listed as a public company in the Indian stock exchanges. Two things that people have been waiting to hear or get information about are – a) Jio IPO size and, b) Jio IPO listing timline. Now, at the Annual General Meet (AGM) 2026 of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani confirmed that the DRHP (Draft Red Herring Prespectus) of Jio has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

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Key Highlights Reliance Jio has filed its DRHP with SEBI, moving a step closer to its public listing.

The telecom operator is expected to raise around $4 billion (approximately Rs 37,000 crore) through the IPO.

Jio's public issue is likely to become the largest IPO in Indian market history.

Reliance Industries has not launched a major IPO since the listing of Reliance Petroleum in 2006.

The IPO timeline remains uncertain, with the company yet to announce a listing date.

Reliance Jio IPO Size

Reliance Jio will likely raise about $4 billion USD (approximately Rs 37,000 crore). This will be the largest IPO in the history of the country. What’s interesting is that even the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has also filed the DRHP to raise about Rs 30,000 crore ($3.2 billion). This would make it the second largest IPO in the history. So far, it has been Hyundai Motor India, which raised Rs 27,000 crore through IPO in 2024.

Reliance Industries Limited will have an IPO in the market after nearly two decades. The last time a Reliance Industries company went for IPO was the Reliance Petroleum in 2006.