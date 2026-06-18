The company’s message is centred on the idea that future connectivity will need to go beyond traditional mobile networks. As 6G takes shape, networks are expected to combine terrestrial infrastructure with non-terrestrial networks, including satellite systems, to create a more unified connectivity layer.
The company pointed to physics-related barriers that can affect satellite-based connectivity. One of the key challenges is high latency, as signals take longer to travel to space and back another challenge is the Doppler effect, where fast-moving satellites can cause frequency shifts and signal distortion. Jio Platforms also referred to the link budget gap, where uplink signals from devices can be weak.
These are important issues because future networks will need to maintain reliable connectivity even when users, devices and network nodes are moving across different environments.
Role of Satellites and NTN
A major part of Jio Platforms’ 6G view is the convergence of terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks, or NTN. This means future networks may not depend only on mobile towers, but could also integrate satellite-based systems to improve reach and continuity.
The company’s visual describes this as a move toward “terrestrial + non-terrestrial unified 6G.” In simple terms, 6G networks could be designed to work across both ground-based infrastructure and satellite-linked systems in a more coordinated manner.
This kind of network design becomes important when conventional terrestrial networks face coverage, reliability or mobility limitations. Instead of treating satellite and mobile networks separately, 6G could bring them together as part of a common architecture.
Smarter Signalling and Intelligent Networks
To solve these challenges, Jio Platforms highlighted smarter signalling, precise compensation and intelligent networks as part of the solution smarter signalling can help reduce the impact of latency in satellite communication. Precise compensation can help manage Doppler shifts and maintain signal integrity. Intelligent networks can support smarter allocation, handover and coordination between terrestrial and non-terrestrial systems.
The company also referred to 3GPP standards, including Rel-19, Rel-20 and Rel-21, as the foundation for secure, resilient and unified 6G networks these standards are expected to guide how the telecom industry evolves from advanced 5G toward 6G.
Also Read: India Is Well Positioned for 6G After Over Rs 4 Lakh Crore 5G Investment by Telcos: GSMA
Jio’s 6G Perspective
Jio Platforms has positioned its 6G perspective around four themes: AI-native design, standards leadership, India-first innovation and one network everywhere.
The AI-native design angle suggests that future networks will need artificial intelligence built into the network architecture rather than added later as a separate layer. This could help networks become more adaptive, efficient and responsive to changing conditions.
The standards leadership angle points to Jio’s focus on contributing to global telecom development through 3GPP-led work. India-first innovation highlights the need to solve India’s own connectivity challenges with solutions that can also scale globally.
India’s Opportunity in 6G
Jio Platforms said that for India, 6G is an opportunity not just to adopt the next generation of telecom technology, but to help define it.
This is the broader significance of the company’s message. India has already become one of the world’s largest mobile data markets, and the 6G transition could give Indian companies a larger role in shaping network architecture, standards and use cases.
Also Read: Jio Asks Govt Not to Delicense Spectrum, Says 6 GHz Crucial for 6G in India
The key takeaway from Jio Platforms’ post is that 6G will need more than speed. It will require satellites, AI, intelligent networks, smarter signalling and a unified terrestrial-NTN design. The future of connectivity will belong to those who understand the constraints of physics and engineer networks around them.
A small group of TelecomTalk readers helps keep this platform running. Support us if you find our work valuable.
FAQs
What has Jio Platforms said about 6G?
Jio Platforms has said that 6G will not be only about delivering faster networks. The company has highlighted that future networks will need to solve physics-related challenges involving satellites, latency, Doppler effects and terrestrial-NTN convergence.
Why are satellites important for 6G?
Satellites are expected to play an important role in 6G because future networks may combine terrestrial mobile networks with non-terrestrial networks. This can help create a more unified connectivity layer beyond conventional tower-based coverage.
What is NTN in 6G?
NTN stands for non-terrestrial networks. It refers to network systems that operate beyond ground-based infrastructure, including satellite-linked connectivity. In 6G, NTN could work together with terrestrial networks.
What challenges did Jio Platforms highlight for 6G?
Jio Platforms highlighted challenges such as high latency, Doppler effect and link budget gaps. These are related to how signals travel between devices, satellites and terrestrial networks.
What role will AI play in 6G networks?
Jio Platforms has referred to AI-native design as part of its 6G view. This means future networks may use artificial intelligence as part of the core network architecture to make systems more intelligent and adaptive.