Jio Platforms has highlighted that the future of 6G will not be defined only by faster networks, but by how telecom systems are engineered around the laws of physics. In a recent post, the company said the real challenge around 6G will be solving technical barriers linked to satellite-based connectivity, terrestrial and non-terrestrial network convergence, latency, Doppler effects and intelligent network design.

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Key Highlights Jio Platforms says 6G will not be only about faster networks, but about engineering around the laws of physics.

The company highlighted satellite-linked challenges such as high latency, Doppler effect and weak uplink signals.

Jio Platforms sees AI-native design, smarter signalling, 3GPP standards and terrestrial-NTN convergence as important for future 6G networks.

The company’s message is centred on the idea that future connectivity will need to go beyond traditional mobile networks. As 6G takes shape, networks are expected to combine terrestrial infrastructure with non-terrestrial networks, including satellite systems, to create a more unified connectivity layer.

6G Is Not Just About Faster Networks

Jio Platforms post says the challenge with 6G is not simply about delivering faster networks. Instead, it is about anticipating constraints and designing networks around them.

The company pointed to physics-related barriers that can affect satellite-based connectivity. One of the key challenges is high latency, as signals take longer to travel to space and back another challenge is the Doppler effect, where fast-moving satellites can cause frequency shifts and signal distortion. Jio Platforms also referred to the link budget gap, where uplink signals from devices can be weak.

These are important issues because future networks will need to maintain reliable connectivity even when users, devices and network nodes are moving across different environments.