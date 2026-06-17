Ind A vs Afg A Watch Live for Free with Jio

If you want to watch the Ind A vs Afg A live right now, for free, you can do it with Jio. You just need to be fast, because the fifth match of the series is ongoing. You can watch the match on SonyLIV’s platform. Of course, the platform is not free. However, you can get access to the platform for free with a Jio prepaid plan. India is batting first in the fifth match, and is off to a great start with Vaibhav Suryavanshi scoring a fast 38 off 28 balls. Priyansh Arya has also reached his 50 and looks set to go for a big innings. The run rate for India is super impressive, given this is a 50 over game. With a Jio prepaid plan, you can watch the game for free. Let’s take a look at how.

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Key Highlights Reliance Jio users can access SonyLIV through the Rs 175 data voucher.

The Rs 175 voucher includes 10GB data and 28 days validity.

Apart from SonyLIV, the plan bundles access to several OTT platforms including ZEE5 and Discovery+.

The SonyLIV benefit is available only with an active Jio base prepaid plan.

Users can also opt for Jio's Rs 200 OTT Pass for additional OTT benefits and more data.

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plan with SonyLIV Subscription for Ind A vs Afg A

To watch the Ind A vs Afg A on SonyLIV, just recharge with the Rs 175 data pack. If you have an active prepaid plan, then the Rs 175 data voucher will grant you free access to SonyLIV. This is the mobile subscription, just to be precise. So it is not the top tier premium subscription. The Rs 175 data voucher offers multiple OTT (over-the-top) benefits, not just SonyLIV. These benefits are ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, SunNXT, Kanccha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, Hoichoi, JioTV, and of course, SonyLIV.