Redmi Note 17 5G India Launch Confirmed through Teaser

Xiaomi will soon launch the Redmi Note 17 5G launch in India. The phone has now been officially teased by the brand. Since it has launched in China, we know the specifications. We expect that the Redmi Note 17 5G will also have the same specifications in India. There have already been tips detailiing the price of the phone. The design of the Redmi Note 17 5G is also going to be likely the same. The phone will also come with a huge battery, the company teased. Redmi India, on its social media profile shared, “get ready to meet the mAhster.”

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Redmi Note 17 5G: What to Know Ahead of India Launch

Popular tipster Abhishek Yadav shared on his social media profile X that the Redmi Note 17 5G could be priced at Rs 30,000 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs 33,000 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The Redmi Note 17 5G will launch in India on August 6, 2026. The phone will pack an 8000mAh battery. This is the same as the Chinese version. There will be support for high-refresh rate.

The Redmi Note 17 5G in India will likely come with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 internal storage. Redmi will likely offer four years of OS upgrades and five years of security updates for the Note 17 5G. While most of the specifications of this phone are already known, we expect Xiaomi to keep dropping teasers about the phone for India in the coming days.

Xiaomi will likely sell the smartphone via Amazon India online and its official website for the Indian market. In India, we expect that the Redmi Note 17 5G will come in Blue and Pink colour options. The phone could feature a 50MP camera sensor at the back as the primary sensor, and an 8MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calls. To stay updated with the launch details, stay tuned to TelecomTalk.