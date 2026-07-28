Vivo S2 Teased on Flipkart with New Design and Dual Cameras

Vivo S2 headlines today with the release of its official teaser on Flipkart, revealing dual rear cameras with a white finish and hinting at features such as a flagship design, an immersive audio-visual experience, stunning photography and video performance, and power-packed performance. The S2 is launching nearly seven years after the S1 in 2019.

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Key Highlights Vivo S2 is officially confirmed, promising a premium dual-camera setup on the rear with a single punch-hole camera.

The phone will have three new color options: White, Orange, and Black.

The Vivo S2 phone is expected to be priced around Rs 40,000 and is expected to launch on August 6, 2026, according to leaks.

Vivo promises huge upgrades and confirmed the phone will run the latest Origin OS out of the box. Here is everything we know so far:

Also Read: Vivo T5 Lite 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Vivo S2 Official Teaser Out – Hinting at a Premium Design, Camera and Performance

Vivo S2 leaks have surfaced online in recent days, including dummy units showing the phone’s real-life look.

Without further wait, Vivo ended the suspense by announcing the S2 is coming after seven years.

Although Vivo has not shared detailed specifications yet, it has revealed what the new S2 will reveal, which aligns with hints shared by Vivo.

Display

According to leaks, the S2 will have a premium 6.59-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and stereo speakers.

This matches Vivo’s mention of an immersive audio-visual experience on its teaser poster.

The real dual vertically housed cameras are housed in a design similar to that of the recently launched flagship Vivo X300 series smartphone, which has gained fame.