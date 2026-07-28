Vivo S2 Teased on Flipkart with New Design and Dual Cameras

Vivo S2 headlines today with the release of its official teaser on Flipkart, revealing dual rear cameras with a white finish and hinting at features such as a flagship design, an immersive audio-visual experience, stunning photography and video performance, and power-packed performance. The S2 is launching nearly seven years after the S1 in 2019.
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Key Highlights
Vivo S2 is officially confirmed, promising a premium dual-camera setup on the rear with a single punch-hole camera.
The phone will have three new color options: White, Orange, and Black.
The Vivo S2 phone is expected to be priced around Rs 40,000 and is expected to launch on August 6, 2026, according to leaks.
Vivo has not yet confirmed the phone’s launch date, but with a teaser revealed today, Vivo India may announce it.
According to leaks, the Vivo S2 is set to launch on August 6, 2026, and will be available for purchase starting August 11, 2026.
There is no confirmation of the price, but based on the specifications, we speculate that the Vivo S2 will be priced in the Rs 40,000 bracket.
Are you excited for the new Vivo S2 launch after seven years? Share your thoughts in the comment section below:
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FAQs
When is the Vivo S2 launching?
Vivo has shared an official teaser of the S2 phone, but no official release date has been announced yet. A prominent tipster suggests the phone will launch on August 6, 2026, and go on sale starting August 11, 2026.
Has Vivo officially teased the Vivo S2?
Vivo partnered with Flipkart and shared an official teaser poster revealing the dual-camera setup, a premium white finish on the back, and confirming the phone will run on the latest Origin OS.
Which processor powers the Vivo S2?
Vivo confirms that the Vivo S2 will deliver “Power-Packed Performance” in its teaser, while keeping processor details under wraps. According to leaks, the phone will be powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 7360 5G chipset.
What cameras will the Vivo S2 have?
The teaser reveals a dual-camera setup on the rear, which could feature a 50MP main sensor coupled with an 8MP Ultrawide-angle sensor.
What is the expected price of the Vivo S2?
According to credible sources and leaked specifications, the Vivo S2 will launch as a new midrange smartphone under Rs 40,000 in India.