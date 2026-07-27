Vivo to Revive S Series with Vivo S2- Live Images Leaked

Vivo is reviving its S series lineup and preparing to launch the Vivo S2 in August. Ahead of the launch, a live image of the S2 surfaced online. This is the second leak after prominent Indian tipster Abhishek Yadav shared on X that the Vivo S2 will launch on August 6, 2026, almost seven years after the Vivo S1.

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Key Highlights Vivo S2 launch is nearing, and we have the live images leaked ahead of the launch.

Vivo India has not yet confirmed the launch.

Vivo S2 will be the next biggest midrange phone launched under the Rs 30,000 budget.

Also Read: Nothing, Vivo, Realme Raise Smartphone Prices: Here’s Why

Vivo S2 – Live Image Leaked Revealing Its Design and Colour Options

Vivo India has not commented on the leaked image or confirmed a new S2 launch. Before any official confirmation, leaked dummy unit images already show what the Vivo S2 will look like.

The phone appears in two colour options: black and rose gold.

On the rear, there is a horizontally housed dual camera with a fingerprint sensor. The Vivo logo appears at the bottom. The image suggests the phone will have a plastic/polycarbonate chassis.

On the front, the dummy units show a curved screen with a punch-hole camera in the center, giving it a modern look.

However, a few prominent tipsters pointed out that the smartphone maker has begun the certification process, and the phone was even spotted in the IMEI database listing with model number V2576, hinting that Vivo is considering reviving its S series after seven years, since the Vivo S1 launched in 2019.