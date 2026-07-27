Jio Plans with YouTube Premium Access

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, has multiple prepaid plans with which users get YouTube Premium access. YouTube Premium is not free. Users have to pay for a monthly access to the platform. However, Jio is offering free access of YouTube Premium to the users with several prepaid plans. These are Rs 500 and Rs 200 plans. Both the plans are focused on people who want plenty of OTT (over-the-top) benefits. The Rs 500 plan is a plan which comes with service validity, but the Rs 200 plan is actually a data voucher. Let us take a look at the two plans in detail here.

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Reliance Jio Rs 500 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 500 prepaid plan comes with 28 days of service validity, unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. There is access to several OTT benefits including YouTube Premium, Prime Video Mobile, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, JioGames Mobile, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, SunNXT, Kanchha Lannka, ETVWin, Chaupal, Hoichoi, FanCode, Times Play, Tarang Plus, JioTV and JioAICloud. There is also free 18 months of Google Gemini AI Pro subscription bundled with this plan. There is also unlimited 5G data bundled with this plan.

Reliance Jio Rs 200 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio’s Rs 200 prepaid plan is a data voucher, and it has a validity of 28 days. The plan offers 30GB of data, along with free access to YouTube Premium, Prime Video Mobile, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, SunNXT, Kanccha Lannka, EtVWin, Chaupal, Hoichoi, FanCode, Times Play, Tarang Plus, and JioTV. There is also a Cinepolis offer bundled for the users, which is actually Rs 150 off on tickes when the purchase value is Rs 550 at least and there are two tickets. There is also 10% discount on food and beverages. You will find the coupons on the MyJio app and this coupon is not applicable on Tuesdays.