Reliance Jio 1.5GB Per Day Plans in August 2026: Check All Recharge Options and Benefits

India’s leading telecom operator, Reliance Jio, offers a range of prepaid plans with 1.5GB of high-speed data per day, catering to users seeking a combination of daily data, unlimited voice calls and SMS benefits. The plans start at Rs 199 and go up to Rs 889, with validity ranging from 18 days to 84 days. Most of these plans also include JioTV and JioAICloud subscriptions, while select packs offer additional entertainment, gaming and AI benefits. If you are looking for Jio plans offering 1.5GB of data per day, listed below are all such plans offered by the telco as of this writing.

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan, Affordable Pack

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 1.5GB/day data (27GB total), along with 100 SMS/day. After the high-speed data quota is exhausted, the speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps.

Validity: 18 days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioTV and JioAICloud subscriptions included.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 11.06

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 1.5GB/day data (33GB total), along with 100 SMS/day. After the high-speed data quota is exhausted, the speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps.

Validity: 22 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioTV and JioAICloud subscriptions included.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 10.86

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 1.5GB/day data (42GB total), along with 100 SMS/day. After the high-speed data quota is exhausted, the speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps.

Validity: 28 days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioTV and JioAICloud subscriptions included, along with a free 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35,100 (including 5,000GB cloud storage, Nano Banana, and more). To continue using Google Gemini offer benefits, users must remain continuously active on a 1.5GB/day plan of Rs 299 or above throughout the offer period.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 10.68

4. Jio Rs 319 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 1.5GB/day data, along with 100 SMS/day. After the high-speed data quota is exhausted, the speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps.

Validity: Calendar Month

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioTV and JioAICloud subscriptions included, along with a free 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35,100 (including 5,000GB cloud storage, Nano Banana, and more). To continue using Google Gemini offer benefits, users must remain continuously active on a 1.5GB/day plan of Rs 299 or above throughout the offer period.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 10.63

5. Jio Rs 329 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan with JioSaavn Pro

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 1.5GB/day data (42GB total), along with 100 SMS/day. After the high-speed data quota is exhausted, the speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps.

Validity: 28 days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioSaavn Pro, JioTv, and JioAICloud subscriptions included, along with a free 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35,100 (including 5,000GB cloud storage, Nano Banana, and more). To continue using Google Gemini offer benefits, users must remain continuously active on a 1.5GB/day plan of Rs 299 or above throughout the offer period.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 11.75

6. Jio Rs 339 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan, Affordable Pack

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, Rs 14.95 Monetary TalkTime, 1.5GB/day data, along with 100 SMS/day. After the high-speed data quota is exhausted, the speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps.

Validity: Calendar Month

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioTV and JioAICloud subscriptions included, along with a free 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35,100 (including 5,000GB cloud storage, Nano Banana, and more). To continue using Google Gemini offer benefits, users must remain continuously active on a 1.5GB/day plan of Rs 299 or above throughout the offer period.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 11.30

7. Jio Rs 495 Youth and Gaming Plan

Plan Type: Youth and Gaming Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 1.5GB/day + 5GB extra data (47GB total), along with 100 SMS/day. After the high-speed data quota is exhausted, the speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps.

Validity: 28 days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioGames Cloud and FanCode subscriptions for 28 days, access to 500+ high-definition premium games (playable on PC, laptop, mobile, or Jio set-top box), and a free 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35,100 (including 5,000GB cloud storage and Nano Banana). To continue using Google Gemini offer benefits, users must remain continuously active on a 1.5GB/day plan of Rs 299 or above throughout the offer period.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 17.68

8. Jio Rs 579 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 1.5GB/day data (84GB total), along with 100 SMS/day. After the high-speed data quota is exhausted, the speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps.

Validity: 56 days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioTV and JioAICloud subscriptions included, along with a free 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35,100 (including 5,000GB cloud storage, Nano Banana, and more). To continue using Google Gemini offer benefits, users must remain continuously active on a 1.5GB/day plan of Rs 299 or above throughout the offer period.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 10.34

9. Jio Rs 666 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 1.5GB/day data (105GB total), along with 100 SMS/day. After the high-speed data quota is exhausted, the speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps.

Validity: 70 days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioTV and JioAICloud subscriptions included, along with a free 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35,100 (including 5,000GB cloud storage, Nano Banana, and more). To continue using Google Gemini offer benefits, users must remain continuously active on a 1.5GB/day plan of Rs 299 or above throughout the offer period.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 9.51

10. Jio Rs 799 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan, Affordable Pack

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 1.5GB/day data (126GB total), along with 100 SMS/day. After the high-speed data quota is exhausted, the speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps.

Validity: 84 days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioTV and JioAICloud subscriptions included, along with a free 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35,100 (including 5,000GB cloud storage, Nano Banana, and more). To continue using Google Gemini offer benefits, users must remain continuously active on a 1.5GB/day plan of Rs 299 or above throughout the offer period.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 9.51

11. Jio Rs 889 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan with JioSaavn Pro

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 1.5GB/day data (126GB total), along with 100 SMS/day. After the high-speed data quota is exhausted, the speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps.

Validity: 84 days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioSaavn Pro, JioTv, and JioAICloud subscriptions included, along with a free 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35,100 (including 5,000GB cloud storage, Nano Banana, and more). To continue using Google Gemini offer benefits, users must remain continuously active on a 1.5GB/day plan of Rs 299 or above throughout the offer period.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 10.58

Conclusion

As of the time of writing, Jio is offering around 11 plans with 1.5GB of data per day, with varying validity periods and OTT benefits. The Rs 319 plan is the cheapest available option offering 1.5GB of data per day with calendar-month validity, translating to an effective cost of around Rs 10.63 per day. Which of the above plans would you pick for your next recharge? Let us know by tagging @TelecomTalk on X.

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