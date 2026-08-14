Reliance Jio 1.5GB Per Day Plans in August 2026: Check All Recharge Options and Benefits

India’s leading telecom operator, Reliance Jio, offers a range of prepaid plans with 1.5GB of high-speed data per day, catering to users seeking a combination of daily data, unlimited voice calls and SMS benefits. The plans start at Rs 199 and go up to Rs 889, with validity ranging from 18 days to 84 days. Most of these plans also include JioTV and JioAICloud subscriptions, while select packs offer additional entertainment, gaming and AI benefits. If you are looking for Jio plans offering 1.5GB of data per day, listed below are all such plans offered by the telco as of this writing.

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Jio Prepaid Plans With 1.5GB Daily Data

1. Jio Rs 199 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan, Affordable Pack
Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 1.5GB/day data (27GB total), along with 100 SMS/day. After the high-speed data quota is exhausted, the speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps.
Validity: 18 days
Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioTV and JioAICloud subscriptions included.
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 11.06

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2. Jio Rs 239 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan
Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 1.5GB/day data (33GB total), along with 100 SMS/day. After the high-speed data quota is exhausted, the speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps.
Validity: 22 Days
Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioTV and JioAICloud subscriptions included.
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 10.86

3. Jio Rs 299 Plan