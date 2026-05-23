Reliance Jio ISD Packs to Stay in Touch with Friends and Family Abroad: May 2026 Edition

If you are a Reliance Jio customer and have friends or family abroad in countries like the US, the UK, the Middle East, Canada, and China, Jio offers a range of ISD packs that allow you to have conversations with your loved ones across borders at attractive rates. Jio offers Global ISD Pack and ISD Minute Packs, first launched in October 2024, for its customers to enjoy competitive rates for international calls.

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Key Highlights Jio offers multiple ISD Minute Packs starting at Rs 38 for USA–Canada calling.

Each pack is designed for specific regions with 7-day validity.

The Rs 501 Global ISD Pack provides talktime value for 230 countries.

Calls and SMS are charged at discounted ISD tariffs under the Global Pack.

Satellite and Inmarsat calls require a higher minimum balance threshold.

“You can enjoy great rates for ISD calls for 230 countries across 14,736 country area codes using Jio International Service,” Jio says on its website.

Jio ISD Minute Packs

1. Jio Rs 38 ISD Pack

Pack Type: ISD Minute Pack (USA-Canada) – previously priced at Rs 39.

Core Benefits: 30 Minutes of ISD calling to the USA and Canada

Validity: 7 days

Effective Per-Day Pricing: Approx. Rs 5.43

2. Jio Rs 47 ISD Pack

Pack Type: ISD Minute Pack (Bangladesh) – previously priced at Rs 49.

Core Benefits: 15 Minutes (previously 20 minutes) of ISD calling to Bangladesh

Validity: 7 days

Effective Per-Day Pricing: Approx. Rs 6.71

3. Jio Rs 59 ISD Pack