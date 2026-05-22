India Post and Flipkart Join Hands for Nationwide Last-Mile Parcel Delivery Expansion

The Department of Posts and Flipkart India Private Limited have signed an agreement for last-mile parcel delivery services in New Delhi, in a move to bolster India’s e-commerce logistics framework and strengthen last-mile delivery capabilities across the country, according to an official release from the Ministry of Communications dated May 22, 2026.

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Key Highlights The Department of Posts and Flipkart have signed a nationwide last-mile delivery agreement.

India Post’s network of 1.6 lakh+ post offices will support wider delivery coverage.

The partnership includes COD, OTP verification, and real-time tracking features.

Focus is on improving rural and remote area delivery efficiency.

Collaboration aims to strengthen India’s e-commerce logistics infrastructure.

Collaboration to Strengthen Logistics Network

The agreement was formalised today by Neeraj Kumar Jha, General Manager, Parcel Directorate, Department of Posts, and Harvinder Kapur, Director – Commercial, Flipkart India Private Limited. The signing ceremony was held in the presence of senior officials, including Adnan Ahmed, Chief General Manager, Parcel and CCS Directorate, Department of Posts, and Dippy Vankani, Director (Corporate Affairs), Flipkart India Private Limited.

“The partnership aims to leverage the unparalleled reach and trusted delivery network of the Department of Posts along with Flipkart’s strong presence in India’s e-commerce sector to provide efficient, reliable and customer-centric parcel delivery solutions across the country.” Under the Agreement, the Department of Posts will provide last mile delivery services for Flipkart shipments across India, the official release said.

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