BSNL Rs 199 Recharge vs Bill Plan: Which Plan Offers Better Value?

State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers the cheapest entry-level postpaid plan among all telecom operators. Earlier this month, we discussed the entry-level postpaid plans offered by various operators, which may have already given you an idea of their offerings. But did you know that BSNL also offers both a prepaid recharge plan and a postpaid bill plan at Rs 199? Let’s take a look at the benefits so you can decide which one is the better fit for you in terms of offerings and value.

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Key Highlights Both BSNL Rs 199 prepaid and postpaid plans cost nearly Rs 7–Rs 8 per day.

Prepaid plan offers 2GB/day high-speed data with daily reset.

Postpaid plan offers 25GB total data with up to 75GB rollover.

Unlimited calling and 100 SMS/day are included in both plans.

Postpaid users may face extra billing complexity and overage charges.

Also Read: Airtel, BSNL, Jio and Vodafone Idea Entry-Level Postpaid Plans: May 2026 Edition

BSNL Rs 199 Prepaid Recharge Plan

Pack Type: Plan Voucher (Recharge)

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, unlimited data (2GB/day at high speed, after which the speed is reduced to 40 Kbps; total 56GB), and 100 SMS/day

Validity: 28 days

Effective Per-Day Pricing: Approx. Rs 7.11

BSNL Rs 199 Postpaid Bill Plan

Pack Type: Individual Plan, Postpaid Plan

Core Benefits: 25GB data (with data rollover of up to 75GB allowed), unlimited voice calls (any network in Home LSA and national roaming, including Mumbai and Delhi on the MTNL network), and 100 SMS/day

Data Beyond Quota: 1 paisa/MB

Family Connections: NIL

Validity: Bill cycle

Subscriptions and Benefits: No additional third-party streaming or cloud subscriptions

Effective Per-Day Pricing: Rs 6.63