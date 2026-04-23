BSNL Has Successfully Transitioned from a 3G Provider to a Competitive 4G Player: Scindia



Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has successfully evolved from a legacy 3G service provider into a competitive 4G player, Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said on Thursday, describing the company’s recent performance as “transformative.”

BSNL’s Shift from 3G to 4G Gains Momentum

The remarks came during the Strategic Review and Planning Meet (SRPM) held at Vigyan Bhawan, where BSNL’s annual results for FY 2025–26 were reviewed. The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Telecom Secretary Amit Agarwal, BSNL Chairman and Managing Director A. Robert J. Ravi, senior officials from the Department of Telecommunications, and Chief General Managers from across the country, according to an official release from the Ministry of Communications dated April 23, 2026.









Highlighting BSNL’s strategic shift, Scindia said the company’s progress aligns with the Centre’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision and marks India’s entry into an elite group of five nations with end-to-end indigenous telecom capabilities.

"BSNL has successfully transitioned from a 3G provider to a competitive 4G player, playing a pivotal role in the Hon’ble PM’s Vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. It holds historic significance of India joining an elite group of just five countries worldwide to develop end-to-end indigenous telecom capabilities," the Union Minister said.

BSNL ARPU Jumps 42 Percent in FY 2025–26

A detailed review of operational performance showed significant gains in key metrics, including Quality of Service (QoS), subscriber growth, and revenue generation. BSNL’s Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) rose sharply to Rs 101 in FY 2025–26 from Rs 71 in the previous fiscal, registering a 42 per cent year-on-year increase.

Odisha Emerges as Top-Performing Circle

The Odisha telecom circle emerged as the overall best performer, recording around 21 per cent growth in service revenue and consistently meeting performance benchmarks. It also led the Enterprise Business (EB) segment with a 68 per cent growth. At the national level, the EB vertical was recognised as the Best Performing Business Vertical, posting a 15 per cent rise in revenue from serves over the previous year.

Other notable performances included Karnataka circle’s strong EBITDA growth, while Assam and Jharkhand reported positive expansion across all three business segments. Uttar Pradesh (East) and Jharkhand were also commended for significant improvements in FTTH ARPU.

Enterprise Business Leads Revenue Growth Nationwide

Looking ahead to FY 2026–27, the Minister stressed the importance of focused execution, accountability, and rigorous monitoring at the circle level. He urged all CGMs to emulate the best practices of high-performing circles to ensure sustained momentum, improved customer experience, and continued financial excellence in the years ahead.

Scindia also "underscored the necessity of continued alignment with telecom equipment manufacturers to strengthen the domestic ecosystem and consolidate India's position as a global leader in indigenous telecom technology."