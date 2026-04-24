Jio ARPU Rises to Rs 214 as Data Usage Crosses 42GB Per User: Monetisation Still Catching Up

Reliance Jio has reported steady growth in key operating metrics for the March quarter, with average revenue per user (ARPU) reaching Rs 214 and monthly data consumption touching around 42GB per user. The numbers highlight a continuing shift in India’s telecom market one where usage is accelerating rapidly, but monetisation is improving at a slower pace.

ARPU Sees Gradual Uptick

Jio’s ARPU for the quarter stood at Rs 214, up from Rs 206 in the same period last year, reflecting a gradual improvement in monetisation. The growth has been driven by a better subscriber mix, higher engagement levels, and the increasing contribution of premium services. However, the pace of ARPU expansion remains measured, especially when compared to the sharp rise in data consumption. This gap continues to be a key focus area for the company as it looks to drive long-term revenue growth.









Data Consumption Continues to Surge

One of the standout trends in Jio’s performance is the continued explosion in data usage. Average monthly data consumption per user reached approximately 42GB, while total data traffic rose by around 35% year-on-year. This places India among the most data-intensive telecom markets globally the rapid adoption of 5G, increasing video consumption, and the proliferation of digital services are all contributing to this surge.

At the same time, this trend underscores a structural challenge while users are consuming more data than ever, pricing remains relatively low, limiting immediate revenue gains.

Strong Subscriber Base and 5G Momentum

Jio’s total subscriber base crossed 524 million during the quarter, with 268 million users now on its 5G network. The scale of its 5G adoption is significant, with 5G traffic already contributing to a majority share of overall wireless data usage the continued addition of subscribers around 9.1 million during the quarter indicates that Jio is still expanding its user base despite already operating at massive scale.

Profitability Improves with Scale

From a financial perspective, Reliance Jio delivered strong performance with EBITDA rising nearly 18% year-on-year. Margins also expanded, supported by operating leverage as the company continues to scale its network and services. The improvement in profitability suggests that Jio is entering a more mature phase of growth, where efficiencies and higher-value users begin to drive earnings.

Broadband and AirFiber Emerge as Growth Drivers

Beyond mobility, Jio is making rapid progress in the fixed broadband segment the company now holds around 43% market share in fixed broadband, gaining significant ground over the past year.

Jio AirFiber, its wireless broadband offering, has also seen strong traction, with a subscriber base of approximately 13 million. This segment is expected to play a crucial role in Jio’s next phase of growth, particularly as demand for high-speed home connectivity continues to rise.

The expansion into broadband strengthens Jio’s broader strategy of building a digital ecosystem that goes beyond traditional telecom services.

The Monetisation Challenge

Despite strong growth across metrics, the central question remains unchanged: can Jio convert its massive data consumption into higher revenue per user?

India’s telecom market continues to offer some of the lowest data tariffs globally, which has driven widespread adoption but limited pricing power while ARPU is trending upwards, the gap between usage and monetisation remains significant.

Going forward, tariff hikes, bundled content offerings, and enterprise services could play a role in bridging this gap.

Jio’s latest performance also indicates a clear transition in its business strategy the company has largely completed its phase of aggressive subscriber acquisition and network expansion, particularly in 5G. The next phase is expected to focus on monetisation extracting more value from its existing user base through improved pricing, premium services, and deeper digital integration.

With a massive subscriber base, rising engagement levels, and expanding service offerings, Jio remains well-positioned. However, how effectively it converts usage into revenue will determine the pace of its future growth.