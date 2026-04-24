Vodafone Idea CEO on Tariffs: Will Opt for Minor Corrections, Not Structural Hike: Report

Reported by Kripa B 0

CEO Abhijit Kishore says only minor corrections likely despite industry expectations of broader telecom tariff increases.

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Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea may implement only minor tariff adjustments.
  • No immediate plans for a significant or structural price hike.
  • Vi lost around 0.16 million Consumer SIM users in March 2026.

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Vodafone Idea CEO on Tariffs: Will Opt for Minor Corrections, Not Structural Hike: Report
Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Friday indicated that it may introduce minor corrections to its existing mobile tariffs but has no immediate plans for a comprehensive rate hike, according to a PTI report dated April 24, 2026, citing a senior company official.

Also Read: Tariff Hike 2026: Vodafone Idea Cuts Benefits and Raises Prices on Select Plans; New Plans Rolled Out




Airtel’s Price Move Fuels Industry Expectations

The development comes shortly after Bharti Airtel raised its prepaid mobile recharge prices by around 4–5 percent. Industry analysts have been anticipating a broader tariff increase of nearly 15 percent across telecom operators in the first half of the year, the report said.

No Immediate Plan for Structural Tariff Hike

Speaking on the sidelines of the COAI Digicom Summit 2026, Vodafone Idea Chief Executive Officer Abhijit Kishore reportedly said, "Minor corrections will be there but not a structural hike as you generally see. Ongoing minor tariff corrections driven by current market conditions."

Government Support Remains Key Pillar

Kishore also emphasised the government’s continued support for the company, noting its substantial equity stake. "The government is a 49 percent stakeholder and we really value that. We are working towards what we should be doing, which is basically improving the performance, which is what you see on the subscriber initiative. We have reported earlier in the month of February-March, which is out in the public domain," he reportedly said.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Lost Around 0.16 Million Consumer SIM Connections in March 2026

Subscriber Losses Continue

According to recent data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), excluding M2M connections, Vi is estimated to have lost around 0.157 million (approximately 0.16 million) consumer SIM connections in March 2026 and about 0.49 million users in February 2026 in the same segment.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

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