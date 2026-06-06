Telecom operator Elisa, together with the Finnish Border Guard and the Finnish Navy, has successfully tested a new submarine cable monitoring system that could help detect potential threats before damage occurs. The solution uses Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) technology to turn existing fibre-optic submarine cables into sensors capable of identifying unusual seabed activity, including ships dragging anchors. Following successful field trials, the system is now being developed into an automated service that can alert authorities and critical infrastructure owners about potential threats in real time.

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Key Highlights Elisa, the Finnish Border Guard and the Finnish Navy successfully tested a DAS-based submarine cable monitoring system.

The technology uses existing fibre-optic submarine cables to detect unusual seabed activity and potential threats.

Tests simulated scenarios including ships dragging anchors near critical undersea infrastructure.

DAS technology analyses changes in light reflections within optical fibre to identify vibrations and disturbances.

Elisa is developing the system into an automated service that can alert authorities and infrastructure owners.

Elisa Tests DAS-Based Monitoring System for Undersea Infrastructure

The observation equipment connected to Elisa’s submarine cable is designed to monitor undersea infrastructure and identify potential threats. During the recent tests, various scenarios were simulated, including anchor dragging, to evaluate the system’s ability to detect disturbances that could affect submarine cables.

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The project is based on Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) technology. In this setup, Elisa’s submarine cable acts as a sensor that measures exceptional vibrations on the seabed. The DAS device analyses changes in the reflections of light travelling through the optical fibre, enabling it to identify unusual activity in the surrounding environment.

According to Elisa, the technology can detect events such as the approach of a vessel dragging its anchor, providing operators with greater visibility into potential risks facing critical undersea infrastructure.

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