Reliance Jio is highlighting its international connectivity capabilities through a network supported by multiple subsea cable systems, positioning its International Private Leased Circuit (IPLC) offering as a dedicated connectivity solution for enterprises operating across global markets.

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Key Highlights Jio is highlighting its IPLC offering for enterprises requiring dedicated international connectivity.

The company says its global network spans Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas and India.

Jio's international connectivity infrastructure is supported by multiple subsea cable systems including IAX, i2i, BBG, AAE-1, EIG, SMW-4 and IMEWE.

The IPLC service offers dedicated leased circuits, low latency, scalable bandwidth and SLA-backed assurance.

Jio says the service is designed for enterprises, GCCs and data-intensive operations requiring secure cross-border connectivity.

The company highlights global Points of Presence (PoPs) across key international business hubs.

The IPLC service is designed to provide secure and reliable international connectivity through dedicated private infrastructure. The company says the service enables enterprises to connect offices, business locations, and operations across different countries while benefiting from predictable network performance and enhanced control over data traffic.

Reliance Jio notes that the service is supported by a combination of subsea and terrestrial infrastructure, helping enterprises maintain secure communication channels beyond the public internet the offering is aimed at organisations that require dedicated international connectivity for business-critical applications and operations.

Global Connectivity Footprint

Jio’s enterprise network extends across major business hubs in Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, and India the company highlights connectivity across locations including Mumbai, Chennai, Singapore, Hong Kong, Dubai, Marseille, Bari, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, London, New York, and Los Angeles.

According to Jio, the network is supported through a combination of Jio Points of Presence (PoPs) and partner PoPs, enabling enterprises to establish connectivity across key international destinations. The company says this global reach allows businesses to connect operations across regions through a single service provider.

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