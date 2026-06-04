Jio Leverages Multiple Subsea Cable Systems to Support Global Enterprise Connectivity
Reliance Jio is highlighting its International Private Leased Circuit (IPLC) platform, backed by multiple submarine cable systems and a global network footprint spanning Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, and India, to support enterprises requiring dedicated international connectivity.
Reliance Jio is highlighting its international connectivity capabilities through a network supported by multiple subsea cable systems, positioning its International Private Leased Circuit (IPLC) offering as a dedicated connectivity solution for enterprises operating across global markets.
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Key Highlights
Jio is highlighting its IPLC offering for enterprises requiring dedicated international connectivity.
The company says its global network spans Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas and India.
Jio's international connectivity infrastructure is supported by multiple subsea cable systems including IAX, i2i, BBG, AAE-1, EIG, SMW-4 and IMEWE.
The IPLC service offers dedicated leased circuits, low latency, scalable bandwidth and SLA-backed assurance.
Jio says the service is designed for enterprises, GCCs and data-intensive operations requiring secure cross-border connectivity.
The company highlights global Points of Presence (PoPs) across key international business hubs.
The IPLC service is designed to provide secure and reliable international connectivity through dedicated private infrastructure. The company says the service enables enterprises to connect offices, business locations, and operations across different countries while benefiting from predictable network performance and enhanced control over data traffic.
Reliance Jio notes that the service is supported by a combination of subsea and terrestrial infrastructure, helping enterprises maintain secure communication channels beyond the public internet the offering is aimed at organisations that require dedicated international connectivity for business-critical applications and operations.
Global Connectivity Footprint
Jio’s enterprise network extends across major business hubs in Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, and India the company highlights connectivity across locations including Mumbai, Chennai, Singapore, Hong Kong, Dubai, Marseille, Bari, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, London, New York, and Los Angeles.
According to Jio, the network is supported through a combination of Jio Points of Presence (PoPs) and partner PoPs, enabling enterprises to establish connectivity across key international destinations. The company says this global reach allows businesses to connect operations across regions through a single service provider.
The network has been designed to support enterprises with international operations that require connectivity between offices, data centres, and business facilities spread across multiple geographies.
A key part of Jio’s international connectivity infrastructure is its access to multiple submarine cable systems spanning different regions the company highlights the India Asia Xpress (IAX) submarine cable system, which connects India with key markets in Southeast Asia. Jio also references the i2i submarine cable system that provides connectivity between India and Singapore.
Other cable systems supporting the company’s international network include the Bay of Bengal Gateway (BBG), Asia Africa Europe-1 (AAE-1), Europe India Gateway (EIG), SEA-ME-WE 4 (SMW-4), and IMEWE cable systems. Together, these cable assets provide connectivity across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and other international destinations.
By leveraging multiple cable systems, Jio is able to offer diverse international routes and support enterprise connectivity requirements across different regions.
Enterprise-Focused Features
Reliance Jio highlights several features of its IPLC service aimed at enterprise customers these include dedicated leased circuits, private infrastructure, scalable bandwidth options, and low-latency connectivity.
The company also points to SLA-backed commitments covering service availability, delivery timelines, and round-trip delay parameters. According to Jio, enterprises can benefit from greater network reliability and security compared to shared public internet infrastructure.
The service is intended for multinational enterprises, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), and organisations that require secure and predictable international connectivity for their operations.
Supporting Global Business Operations
As enterprises continue to expand operations across international markets, demand for dedicated connectivity solutions remains an important requirement for many organisations. Reliance Jio says its IPLC platform combines global reach, local presence, enterprise networking expertise, and extensive fibre-backed infrastructure.
The company further highlights what it describes as one of the largest subsea cable connectivity footprints, supported by multiple cable systems and international points of presence.
Through its global network infrastructure and dedicated international connectivity services, Jio is positioning itself to support enterprises seeking secure, scalable, and reliable connectivity across borders.
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FAQs
What is Jio IPLC?
Jio IPLC (International Private Leased Circuit) is a dedicated international connectivity service designed to provide secure, private and predictable communication between enterprise locations across different countries.
Which regions are covered by Jio's global enterprise network?
According to Jio, its global connectivity network spans Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas and India, supported by international Points of Presence and partner networks.
Which submarine cable systems support Jio's international connectivity network?
Jio highlights multiple cable systems including India Asia Xpress (IAX), i2i, Bay of Bengal Gateway (BBG), Asia Africa Europe-1 (AAE-1), Europe India Gateway (EIG), SEA-ME-WE 4 (SMW-4) and IMEWE.
Who is Jio's IPLC service intended for?
The service is targeted at enterprises, Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and organisations requiring secure and dedicated connectivity between international locations.
What are the key features of Jio IPLC?
Key features highlighted by Jio include private infrastructure, dedicated leased circuits, consistent low latency, scalable bandwidth options and SLA-backed service assurance.