Jio 2GB Daily Data Plans that Offer Bonus Data

Reliance Jio has several plans which offer 2GB of daily data to the users. However, the plans we are going to talk about here today also offer bonus data to the users. These plans cost Rs 749 and Rs 899. The good thing about these plans is that they not only offer free or bonus 4G data, they also bundle 5G data for the users. For the unaware, Jio offers 5G as an added benefit at no extra cost with all the plans that come with 2GB of daily data or more. Let’s take a look at the benefits of these two plans in detail below.

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Key Highlights Reliance Jio offers 20GB bonus data with both its Rs 749 and Rs 899 prepaid plans.

The Rs 749 plan comes with 72 days validity and a total of 164GB 4G data, including bonus data.

The Rs 899 plan offers 90 days validity and a total of 200GB 4G data, including bonus data.

Both plans include unlimited 5G data for eligible users, along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS/day.

Additional benefits include Google AI Pro for 18 months, JioHotstar Mobile access, and JioAICloud storage.

Reliance Jio Rs 749 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 749 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. The service validity of this plan is 72 days. However, there is 20GB of bonus data for the users as well. So the total 4G data offered with this plan is 164GB. This is not including the unlimited 5G for the users.

Another added benefit with this plan will be 18 months of Google Gemini Pro, worth Rs 35,100. This includes 5000GB of cloud storage as well. The internet speed reduces to 64 Kbps post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data. There’s JioHotstar Mobile access bundled as well.

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