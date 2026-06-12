Jio Rs 195 vs Rs 200 Data Pack: Why You Should Spend More

Reliance Jio, the largest telecom company in India, has a Rs 195 and and a Rs 200 data pack for the users. Both are just data vouchers. With the Rs 195 plan, users get OTT (over-the-top) benefits, but they get it with the Rs 200 plan as well. We would recommend that you spend more money here and get the Rs 200 data pack, but for a good reason. Data packs like these help Jio in boosting its average revenue per user (ARPU). We think Jio has placed the Rs 200 pack very strategically for people who anyway pay a monthly subscrption for OTT platforms. Let’s take a look at why the Rs 200 plan is better here and what are the benefits you get with both the plans.

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Key Highlights Reliance Jio offers two OTT-focused data vouchers priced at Rs 195 and Rs 200 for prepaid users.

The Rs 200 OTT Pass provides 30GB of data for 28 days along with access to multiple OTT platforms, including YouTube Premium, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, and ZEE5.

The Rs 195 data pack offers 15GB of data and a 90-day JioHotstar Mobile subscription.

Both packs require an active base prepaid plan and do not include voice calling, SMS, or service validity benefits.

The Rs 200 pack delivers twice the data and significantly more OTT benefits for only Rs 5 extra.

Reliance Jio Rs 200 Data Pack

Reliance Jio’s Rs 200 plan is also called the OTT pass. The company has been promoting the plan this way because it comes with access to plenty of OTT benefits, along with 4G data. The Rs 200 plan has a standalone validity of 28 days. Users get 30GB of data with this plan, and with that, the following OTT benefits too – YouTube Premium, Amazon Prime Video, JioHostar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, SunNXT, Kanccha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, Hoichoi, FanCode, Times Play, Tarang Plus, and JioTV. Note that the data benefits will only work if the user already has an active base prepaid plan with service validity. This Rs 200 data pack does not bundle any service validity, nor SMS or voice calling benefits. There is access to 1000+ TV channels with IPTV. These are live TV channels.

Reliance Jio Rs 195 Data Pack

Reliance Jio Rs 195 data pack also bundles OTT benefit. However, it is just of JioHotstar. The validity of the Rs 195 data pack is 30 days. Users get 15GB of data with this plan. There is JioHotstar Mobile subscription bundled with the plan for 90 days. The 15GB of data bundled is 4G data and it will also work if the user already has a base active prepaid plan. There are no SMS or voice calling benefits bundled with this plan. Post the consumption of data benefits, the speed of data comes down to 64 Kbps.

Why Rs 200 Data Pack is Better?

The Rs 200 pack here offers more data, more OTT benefits, and the cost is almost the same. YouTube Premium is one of the best OTT benefits in today’s world as everyone almost consumes YouTube content, and with ads, you just end up wasting a lot of your valuable time from life.