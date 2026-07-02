Vodafone Idea Acquires 26% of MTK Quantum

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom company in India, has acquired 26% of MTK Quantum. The latter is a special purpose vehicle formed for the owning and operating a captive power plant for which shareholder’s agreement and power purchase agreement was executed. The telco paid Rs 4.33 crore for the same. The promoters of Vodafone Idea are not at all interested in MTK Quantum.

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Vi said that it has invested this money to maintain and comply with the regulatory requirement for captive power plants under the provisions of Electricity Act, 2003 and Indian Electricity Rules, 2005 and procurement of cost-effective renewable energy. The telco did not need any approvals for acquisition.

In a release on the stock exchanges, Vodafone Idea said, “MTK Quantum has been formed with the objective, inter alia, of setting up solar & wind power plants for the purpose of generating, transmitting and distributing solar & wind power. It is currently in the process of setting up a Captive Solar Power Plant in Tamil Nadu.”

MTK Quantum is currently in the process of setting up a captive solar power plant in Tamil Nadu. Solar power is necessary for the telcos to invest in. It is because they operate thousands and lakhs of towers across India which require energy to run. Both Airtel and Jio have also invested in solar power units. Vodafone Idea is also doing the same. Vodafone Idea announced this acquisition on June 30, 2026.

The date of incorporation for this entity is October 29, 2025. Renewable energy is big for every company today which is consuming a lot of power. Electricity is expensive, not just cost wise, but also as its overall impact to the nature. The Indian government and the regulatory bodies across sectors are mandating large players to start using renewable energy, preferably solar energy to meet their energy needs and demands.