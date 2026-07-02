Oura Ring 4 Gets Biggest Discount in India

Oura Ring 4 was launched recently in India. In just a short duration, Oura Ring 4 will be at its lowest price in the country. This discount will come as part of the Amazon Prime Day sale. The Prime Day sale will start from July 4, and will end on July 6, 2026. This will be a limited time offer where Oura Ring 4 will be discounted by 30%. This will be a huge discount, considering this is a super premium ring. Oura Ring 4 was launched in India for Rs 28,900. Now, this will be available at a discount of up to 30% very soon. The platform is just Amazon India where this discount will be available.

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Oura Ring 4 Price after Discount

Oura Ring 4 could be available for just Rs 20,230. Further, the ring can be purchased on a no-cost EMI of up to 9 months. This is the largest price drop for Oura Ring 4 since the time it has launched in India. This is a wellness product and is meant for people who don’t want to wear bulky smartwatches or smart bands to keep a track on their health metrics. It is a wellness device which can track over 50 health metrics and gives users data about key insights about their body.

At the Amazon Prime Day sale, there will be more products at discount. If you are thinking of getting a new laptop, or a smartphone, or anything else, now would be the best time to invest in one for the forseeable future. However, we expect that most of these discounts will not come directly. But they will come with bank card offers and more.