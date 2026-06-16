OnePlus Nord Buds 4 India Launch Date, Specifications Confirmed

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 will launch soon in India. The launch date has been confirmed by the brand. The Nord Buds 4 will be the latest addition to the Nord series of earbuds. It will be available in two colours – Stellar Black and Astral Teal. They are built for a premium sound experience at an affordable price range. The earbuds will come with a lot of features, such as active noise cancellation (ANC), and more. Let’s take a look at the specifications along with the launch date which is confirmed.

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Key Highlights OnePlus Nord Buds 4 will launch in India on June 25, 2026.

The earbuds will be available in Stellar Black and Astral Teal colour options.

They feature 52dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and multiple listening modes.

OnePlus has equipped them with 12mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers for enhanced bass and sound quality.

The Nord Buds 4 offer up to 54 hours of total playback and support fast charging.

OnePlus Nord Buds 4: Confirmed Specifications

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 comes with 52 dB of real-time active noise cancellation (ANC), helping users stay focused even in busy environments. There are multiple listening modes between which users can switch based on their surroundings. There’s a 12mm titanium coated dynamic driver engineered to deliver powerful bass and immersive sound. The weight of the earbuds is just 4.3-grams to ensure all day comfort.

Things such as 3D Spatial Audio and Game Sound Spatial Audio, which is also present in the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro will be available for the users with the Nord Buds 4 too. OnePlus said that these earphones will be able to last for a long time – of up to 54 hours of total playback time, supporting everything from music, movies, calls and extended gaming sessions. All of this will be done on a single charge, that’s the best part. OnePlus also said that with just a single 10 minute charge, users will be able to get 11 hours of music playback and minimise downtime and keep the users connected for a longer time.