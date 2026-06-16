OnePlus Nord Buds 4 India Launch Date, Specifications Confirmed

Highlights
- OnePlus Nord Buds 4 will launch soon in India.
- The launch date has been confirmed by the brand.
- The Nord Buds 4 will be the latest addition to the Nord series of earbuds.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
OnePlus Nord Buds 4 will launch soon in India. The launch date has been confirmed by the brand. The Nord Buds 4 will be the latest addition to the Nord series of earbuds. It will be available in two colours – Stellar Black and Astral Teal. They are built for a premium sound experience at an affordable price range. The earbuds will come with a lot of features, such as active noise cancellation (ANC), and more. Let’s take a look at the specifications along with the launch date which is confirmed.
Key Highlights
- OnePlus Nord Buds 4 will launch in India on June 25, 2026.
- The earbuds will be available in Stellar Black and Astral Teal colour options.
- They feature 52dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and multiple listening modes.
- OnePlus has equipped them with 12mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers for enhanced bass and sound quality.
- The Nord Buds 4 offer up to 54 hours of total playback and support fast charging.
OnePlus Nord Buds 4: Confirmed Specifications
OnePlus Nord Buds 4 comes with 52 dB of real-time active noise cancellation (ANC), helping users stay focused even in busy environments. There are multiple listening modes between which users can switch based on their surroundings. There’s a 12mm titanium coated dynamic driver engineered to deliver powerful bass and immersive sound. The weight of the earbuds is just 4.3-grams to ensure all day comfort.
Things such as 3D Spatial Audio and Game Sound Spatial Audio, which is also present in the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro will be available for the users with the Nord Buds 4 too. OnePlus said that these earphones will be able to last for a long time – of up to 54 hours of total playback time, supporting everything from music, movies, calls and extended gaming sessions. All of this will be done on a single charge, that’s the best part. OnePlus also said that with just a single 10 minute charge, users will be able to get 11 hours of music playback and minimise downtime and keep the users connected for a longer time.