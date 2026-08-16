India Post Makes First-Ever Drone Delivery of Tiranga in Himachal Pradesh

In a first for India Post, the National Flag, Tiranga, was delivered by drone from Mandi Head Post Office to Rehardhar Branch Post Office in Himachal Pradesh on the eve of Independence Day, highlighting the use of technology to overcome geographical barriers and strengthen last-mile connectivity.

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“In a unique celebration of patriotism, public service and technological innovation, the Department of Posts today delivered the National Flag, the Tiranga, through a drone from Mandi Head Post Office to Rehardhar Branch Post Office in Himachal Pradesh, marking the first-ever drone delivery of the Tiranga by India Post,” the Ministry of Communications said on August 14, 2026.

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Scindia Witnesses Historic Drone Take-off

The initiative was virtually inaugurated by Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M. Scindia. Witnessing the live drone take-off from Mandi, the Minister interacted with postal officials and the drone operator. The drone later landed at Rehardhar, where postal officials received the parcel carrying the Tiranga and formally handed it over to an Army veteran.

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Scindia said the aerial journey of the Tiranga symbolised the spirit of a new India determined to overcome difficult terrain and reach every citizen. He also noted the significance of this Independence Day as the country commemorates 150 years of Vande Mataram, bringing together national pride, public service and the vision of a Viksit Bharat.