Time to Launch TIME100 Next India Edition in Partnership with Reliance



Global media brand TIME has announced the launch of TIME100 Next India, a new edition of its TIME100 Next franchise, aimed at recognising the next generation of Indian leaders whose work and vision are shaping the future, in partnership with Reliance. The announcement was made at the annual TIME100 Gala held in New York City, where TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley and Nita Mukesh Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, unveiled the initiative.

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100 Emerging Leaders to Be Recognised

"The TIME100 Next India list will be curated by TIME editors and recognize 100 emerging leaders from India and the diaspora shaping the future of India across arts, science, business, sports, advocacy, and more," according to an exchange filing from Reliance Industries dated April 24, 2026.

Gala Event Planned in Mumbai

The list will be published online and celebrated at the TIME100 Next India Gala scheduled to take place in December 2026 at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

Leaders Emphasise Future-Focused Vision

Speaking at the event, TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley expressed enthusiasm about the expansion.

"We are thrilled to bring TIME100 Next to India for the first time. TIME100 Next India reflects our ongoing commitment to recognizing and convening the next generation of leaders who are driving progress across industries and around the world. We are grateful to Reliance for their partnership in making this a reality,” Sibley said.

Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, highlighted Reliance’s vision of fostering future leadership in India.

“At Reliance, we're committed to building India's future by empowering the next generation of talent, ideas, and leadership. We're excited to partner with TIME to bring TIME100 NEXT India at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, India, for the first time ever. It has always been our vision to bring the best of the world to India and the best of India to the world,” she said.

"TIME100 Next has become one of the most powerful platforms for identifying the leaders who will define the decades ahead. Expanding to India allows us to bring that spotlight to an extraordinary generation of emerging talent at a pivotal moment and to tell their stories for a truly global audience," said TIME Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Editor Dan Macsai, who oversees the TIME100 franchise.

According to the official release, the "launch of TIME100 Next India marks the latest chapter in the global expansion of the TIME100 franchise and the first-ever international iteration of TIME100 Next."

Since 2021, the organisation has hosted TIME100 Impact Awards events across five continents. Further details regarding the inaugural TIME100 Next India list and the gala event are expected to be announced in the coming months, the companies said.

Reliance Industries

Currently ranked 88th, Reliance is the largest private-sector company from India to be featured in Fortune’s Global 500 list of the “World’s Largest Companies” for 2025, according to the official release. The company is ranked 45th in the Forbes Global 2000 list of the “World’s Largest Public Companies” for 2025, the highest among Indian companies. Reliance has also been recognised in TIME’s list of the 100 Most Influential Companies of 2024, making it the only Indian company to have received this honour twice.