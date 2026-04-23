Government Launches VM Frames National Filmmaking Competition to Mark 150 Years of Vande Mataram



The Ministry of Culture, Government of India, has announced the launch of “VM Frames”, a nationwide filmmaking competition as part of the year-long commemoration of 150 years of the National Song Vande Mataram. The initiative invites citizens across the country to creatively interpret the spirit of the iconic composition through visual storytelling.

Nationwide Tribute to 150 Years of Vande Mataram

The year 2025 marks 150 years of Vande Mataram, written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, a work widely regarded as a defining symbol of India’s freedom movement and cultural identity. The commemoration is being observed on a national scale with participation from States, Union Territories, central ministries, Indian missions abroad, and citizens worldwide. The song’s portrayal of the motherland as the Divine Feminine continues to resonate as a powerful expression of national pride and unity, according to a statement from the Ministry of Culture dated April 22, 2026.









Categories for Participation

Under the “VM Frames” initiative, filmmakers, content creators, and citizens are invited to reimagine the ethos of Vande Mataram through contemporary formats. The competition features three categories—Reels, AI-based films, and short films—with entries encouraged to reflect themes of patriotism, cultural identity, national unity, and the vision of a progressive New India.

Awards and Prize Structure

The competition offers awards totalling up to Rs 50 lakh across categories. In the Reels category, prizes include Rs 1.5 lakh for first place, Rs 1 lakh for second, and Rs 50,000 for third. The AI-based films category carries awards of Rs 5 lakh, Rs 3 lakh, and Rs 1.5 lakh for the top three positions respectively. In the short films category, winners will receive Rs 15 lakh, Rs 12 lakh, and Rs 10 lakh respectively.

Submission Timeline and Details

Submissions for the competition will remain open until 7 May 2026. Detailed information is available on the official website vande mataram150.in.

Ministry Calls for Youth Participation in Cultural Expression

The Ministry of Culture has extended an open invitation, particularly to young creators, to participate in what it describes as a national tribute and contribute to a collective cultural expression that bridges India’s historical legacy with its contemporary creative voice.

"As India celebrates 150 years of Vande Mataram, this initiative aims to rekindle pride in the nation’s shared heritage and inspire a renewed connection with the ideals that shaped its freedom and continue to define its future," the Ministry said.