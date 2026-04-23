Government Launches VM Frames National Filmmaking Competition to Mark 150 Years of Vande Mataram

Reported by Kripa B 0

Nationwide initiative invites citizens to creatively reinterpret the iconic national song through reels, AI films, and short films.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Highlights

  • Competition open across Reels, AI films, and short film categories.
  • Total prize pool of up to Rs 50 lakh announced.
  • Submissions open till 7 May 2026.

Follow Us

Government Launches VM Frames National Filmmaking Competition to Mark 150 Years of Vande Mataram
The Ministry of Culture, Government of India, has announced the launch of “VM Frames”, a nationwide filmmaking competition as part of the year-long commemoration of 150 years of the National Song Vande Mataram. The initiative invites citizens across the country to creatively interpret the spirit of the iconic composition through visual storytelling.

Nationwide Tribute to 150 Years of Vande Mataram

The year 2025 marks 150 years of Vande Mataram, written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, a work widely regarded as a defining symbol of India’s freedom movement and cultural identity. The commemoration is being observed on a national scale with participation from States, Union Territories, central ministries, Indian missions abroad, and citizens worldwide. The song’s portrayal of the motherland as the Divine Feminine continues to resonate as a powerful expression of national pride and unity, according to a statement from the Ministry of Culture dated April 22, 2026.




Categories for Participation

Under the “VM Frames” initiative, filmmakers, content creators, and citizens are invited to reimagine the ethos of Vande Mataram through contemporary formats. The competition features three categories—Reels, AI-based films, and short films—with entries encouraged to reflect themes of patriotism, cultural identity, national unity, and the vision of a progressive New India.

Awards and Prize Structure

The competition offers awards totalling up to Rs 50 lakh across categories. In the Reels category, prizes include Rs 1.5 lakh for first place, Rs 1 lakh for second, and Rs 50,000 for third. The AI-based films category carries awards of Rs 5 lakh, Rs 3 lakh, and Rs 1.5 lakh for the top three positions respectively. In the short films category, winners will receive Rs 15 lakh, Rs 12 lakh, and Rs 10 lakh respectively.

Submission Timeline and Details

Submissions for the competition will remain open until 7 May 2026. Detailed information is available on the official website vande mataram150.in.

Ministry Calls for Youth Participation in Cultural Expression

The Ministry of Culture has extended an open invitation, particularly to young creators, to participate in what it describes as a national tribute and contribute to a collective cultural expression that bridges India’s historical legacy with its contemporary creative voice.

"As India celebrates 150 years of Vande Mataram, this initiative aims to rekindle pride in the nation’s shared heritage and inspire a renewed connection with the ideals that shaped its freedom and continue to define its future," the Ministry said.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

When BSNL coverage with 700Mhz+2100Mhz will go past 3L sites then it will be something to talk about, as of…

Bharti Airtel Adds Over 5 Million Wireless Subscribers in March…

Gareeb Hu Bhai :

Fir se scam 203 crore ka research ke naam pe. Anpad log aur engineers bitha denge woh copied maal inko…

Scindia Launches Revised TDIP Scheme With Rs 203-Crore Outlay to…

Faraz :

I ported in Vi as it works at my office and at home I got Wi-Fi. Experience is not as…

Bharti Airtel Adds Over 5 Million Wireless Subscribers in March…

Gareeb Hu Bhai :

Maybe in his area Jio becomes crap like at mine. So I said goodbye to it. I recharged Vi today.…

Bharti Airtel Adds Over 5 Million Wireless Subscribers in March…

TheAndroidFreak :

What happened to Jio? Vi does have 300GB cap on 4G/5G cap. Depending on what you use.

Bharti Airtel Adds Over 5 Million Wireless Subscribers in March…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments