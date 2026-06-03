Google to Use RCS to Fight AI Voice Scams on Android

Google’s new fake call detection feature uses encrypted RCS signals to verify whether a call is genuinely coming from a trusted contact, addressing a growing threat from AI-powered impersonation scams.

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Key Highlights Google is rolling out a fake call detection feature to combat AI-powered impersonation scams.

The system uses encrypted RCS signals to verify whether a call is genuinely coming from a trusted contact's device.

The feature is designed to protect users from voice cloning and caller ID spoofing attacks.

Verification happens before or during a call, helping users identify suspicious calls more quickly.

The feature currently requires Android devices using Phone by Google, Google Messages, and Google Contacts.

Artificial intelligence is making many digital experiences more powerful, but it is also creating new challenges. One of the fastest-growing concerns is the rise of AI-generated voice scams, where fraudsters use voice cloning technology to impersonate family members, friends, colleagues, or authority figures in an attempt to trick victims into sending money or sharing sensitive information. Google believes it may have found a way to tackle this growing problem on Android.

The company is rolling out a new fake call detection feature through the Phone by Google app that aims to identify impersonation scams by verifying whether a call is actually coming from a trusted contact’s device. The approach is notable because it relies on Rich Communication Services (RCS), a technology that has traditionally been associated with messaging rather than voice security.

AI Voice Scams Are Becoming More Sophisticated

Voice cloning tools have become more accessible in recent years, allowing scammers to generate convincing audio that can sound remarkably similar to a real person. Combined with caller ID spoofing, these tools can create highly believable scams.

A user might receive a call that appears to come from a family member or friend. The voice may sound authentic, and the caller may claim to be in an emergency situation requiring immediate financial assistance. In many cases, victims have little reason to suspect that the call is fraudulent.

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