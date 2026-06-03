Lava Bold N2 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

Lava has launched the Bold N2 5G in India as its latest affordable 5G smartphone, strengthening its position in one of the country’s most competitive smartphone categories. Priced at Rs 12,999, the smartphone will be available at a special launch price of Rs 11,999. The device comes in a single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant and will go on sale via Amazon starting June 9. Buyers can choose between Regal Gold and Billionaire Blue colour options.

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Key Highlights Lava International has launched the Lava Bold N2 5G in India at a special launch price of Rs 11,999.

The smartphone features a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by the Unisoc T8200 chipset and runs Android 16.

A large 6,000mAh battery with 18W charging is one of the device's key highlights.

The phone will be available via Amazon from June 9 in Regal Gold and Billionaire Blue colours.

While the launch itself adds another option to India’s growing list of affordable 5G smartphones, it also reflects the broader trends shaping the budget smartphone market. As 5G networks continue to expand across the country, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on balancing affordability with practical everyday features.

What the Lava Bold N2 5G Offers

The Lava Bold N2 5G features a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a specification that is becoming increasingly common in the budget smartphone segment.

Powering the device is the 6nm Unisoc T8200 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs Android 16 out of the box.

One of the key highlights of the device is its 6,000mAh battery, supported by 18W charging. On the camera front, the phone offers a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. Lava has also included an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, adding a degree of durability that is often appreciated by budget-conscious buyers.

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