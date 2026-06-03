Reliance Jio Rs 349 Recharge vs Bill Plan: Is Postpaid Worth It?

India’s largest telecom operator, Reliance Jio, offers both prepaid and postpaid options at the same Rs 349 price point. This plan from Jio, which is an entry-level unlimited 5G plan for prepaid users, is also available as an entry-level bill plan for postpaid users. In this comparison, we break down the features, pricing, and value proposition of Jio’s Rs 349 prepaid and postpaid offerings to help you decide which one is the better choice.

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Key Highlights Jio's Rs 349 prepaid plan includes 2GB daily data, totaling 56GB over 28 days.

The Rs 349 JioPlus postpaid plan offers a 30GB monthly data pool and charges Rs 10 per GB thereafter.

After adding 18 percent GST, the effective monthly cost of the postpaid plan rises to approximately Rs 412.

Both plans include unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, JioHotstar access, JioAICloud storage, and Google Gemini Pro benefits.

Prepaid subscribers pay an effective Rs 12.46 per day compared to Rs 13.73 per day for postpaid users.

Jio Prepaid Rs 349 Plan

Pack Type: Popular Plans, True 5G Unlimited Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/Day, 2GB Data per Day (56GB total). Post high-speed usage, unlimited at 64 Kbps. Unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers.

Validity: 28 Days

Subscriptions and Benefits: Jio Special Offer benefits, JioHotstar: Mobile subscription 3 months, JioAICloud: Free 50 GB storage. Free 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35100, with 5000 GB cloud storage, Nano Banana and more. To continue using Google Gemini Offer benefits user must continuously be active on an unlimited 5G plan of Rs 349 and above, throughout the offer period.

Effective Per-Day Pricing: Rs 12.46

JioPlus Postpaid Rs 349 Plan

Pack Type: JioPlus Individual Plan, Postpaid Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/Day, 30GB Data, thereafter Rs 10/GB. Unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers.

Validity: Bill Cycle

Subscriptions and Benefits: Jio Special Offer benefits, JioHotstar: Mobile subscription 3 months, JioAICloud: Free 50 GB storage. Free 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35100, with 5000 GB cloud storage, Nano Banana and more.

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