Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, offers prepaid plans without 5G as well. If you have been recharging with 2GB daily data plans or plans with higher daily data limit than this, you might have forgotten about them. Jio had announced that it will not offer 5G with plans that come with less than 2GB daily data. Thus, if you are someone who after all this time feels that 5G is a bit oveerrated and want to save some of your money on mobile plans, then here’s what you can do.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Jio offers a plan with medium term validity which does not offer 5G. This means that it will be good for your budget and also offer seamless data connectivity with high-speed 4G network access. Let’s take a look at the benefits of this plan.

Reliance Jio Rs 889 Prepaid Plan with 4G Data

Reliance Jio offers the Rs 889 prepaid plan with 1.5GB of daily data, and 84 days of service validity. Along with his, users also get 100 SMS/day. There is an add-on benefit of JioSaavn Pro. Users also get free 18 months of Google AI Pro plan with Gemini Pro access. This alone is worth Rs 35,100 in benefits. After the consumption of the daily data limit, the user’s internet speed will drop down to 64 Kbps.

If you do not want the JioSaavn Pro subscription, then you can also go for the Rs 666 prepaid plan.

Jio Rs 666 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 666 prepaid plan comes with 70 days of service validity. With this plan, the user gets 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. There is free access of Google AI Pro subscription with this plan as well for 18 months. The service validity is lesser, but so is the cost.