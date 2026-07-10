OPPO, a Chinese smartphone maker, is going to launch the OPPO Find N7 5G for the China market in 2027. It will be the successor to the OPPO Find N6, which launched in China in March. Now, the battery capacity of the Find N7 5G is surfacing online. The launch timeline is expected to be the same as the OPPO Find N6. So we can expect the new Find N7 in Q1 2027. According to reports, the Find N7 will likely have a wider body, and it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 SoC. This was shared by a popular tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS) on social media platform Weibo.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



The leaks have suggested that the phone will come with an on-device AI (artificial intelligence) accelerator. However, not many details have been shared around this. The OPPO Find N7 5G will reportedly come with a 6500mAh battery, which is 500mAh bigger than the previous model. The OPPO Find N7 is said to come with a 7.6-inch main folding display, and also a 5.5-inch cover display.

OPPO will also bring a crease minimisation technology on the display of the device. This should remove the crease visibility on the screen, which will improve the user experience at the end of the display. The OPPO Find N7 should feature a much improved camera setup compared to the Find N6. The device launch is far from here, so we do not expect many details around the phone any time soon. The OPPO Find N7 will also likely follow the design updates by Samsung for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the iPhone Ultra. Both Samsung and Apple are expected to bring a wider body for the phone. The competition in the foldables category is expected to rise fast, with Apple also entering the segment now.