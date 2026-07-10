Apple’s First Foldable iPhone Ultra Moves Into Mass Production

Apple is set to launch its first foldable device, the iPhone Ultra, on schedule, with mass production already underway for a planned September release alongside the iPhone 18 models. Reports indicate Apple aims to produce 10 million iPhone Ultra units by the end of 2026. Key details are outlined below:

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Key Highlights Apple has reportedly started mass production of its first foldable, the iPhone Ultra, ahead of launch.

Production news hints that Apple will launch its iPhone Ultra on time in September.

The new foldable will have a wider form factor and a dual-camera setup on the rear.

Alos Read: iPhone Ultra or iPhone Fold Could Debut in September

Apple Begins Mass Production of First Foldable iPhone Ultra

Apple has started mass production ahead of the September launch to ensure sufficient supply.

While the exact production volume is unconfirmed, some sources report that Apple plans to manufacture 10 million units by the end of 2026.

This first foldable device features a design inspired by Microsoft’s Surface Duo, offering a wider form factor, a dual camera in the top corner, and a front cover display. Images of iPhone Ultra dummy units have also appeared online.

Also Read: iPhone Ultra Could Use Liquid Metal for Hinge

Apple iPhone Ultra Fold: Everything We Know So Far

According to recent leaks, the iPhone Ultra will feature a 7.76-inch LTPO foldable OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate on the inside and a 5.49-inch 120Hz cover display on the outside.

The iPhone Ultra will be powered by the new A20 chipset, built on TSMC’s 2nm process, which is expected to deliver improved efficiency and performance.